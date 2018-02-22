Cheryl, Liam Payne Split Rumors Not True, Couple Jokes About Their ‘Safe Word’ And Wild Sex Life

The couple looks very much in love during their rare appearance at the 2018 Brit Awards.

Cheryl and Liam Payne may have just shut down recent breakup rumors during their appearance at the 2018 Brit Awards. Not only did the couple appear smitten with each other but they also joked about their private sex life.

For the past week, Cheryl and Liam Payne’s relationship has been plagued with split rumors. The couple hasn’t been spotted much in public since welcoming their son, Bear less than a year ago. This led to speculations that the couple has been fighting even more and could be headed for splitsville in a matter of weeks, according to a previous report from DailyMail.

Now, fans were able to see that Cheryl and Liam Payne’s relationship is far from turning sour. The former One Direction member and the former Girls Aloud singer walked the red carpet on Wednesday night arm in arm, then holding hands and even packed on a bit of PDA amidst split rumors. The way they look and smile at each other only suggest that there’s so much love between them despite rumors suggesting that they’re experiencing a relationship crisis.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Not only that, the “Call My Name” singer also managed to crack a joke about intimate details of their sex life. Brit Awards 2018 host Jack Whitehall decided to go over Cheryl and Liam’s table and interview them on live TV. Payne was set to perform “For You,” a soundtrack song for Fifty Shades Freed with Rita Ora, and before that Whitehall used the opportunity to ask the couple about the status of their relationship, referencing the film and asking the 24-year-old father about the “safe word” he and Chery have.

Liam Payne was too embarrassed to answer the question that he motioned toward his girlfriend to give a response instead. Cheryl mentioned, “Don’t stop,” which was kind of awkard for Whitehall. The host then proceeded to ask Payne and Cheryl about their relationship now that they have a baby together. Contrary to rumors, Liam assured everyone that everything is going well with Cheryl.

“Going great so far. We’re having a good time.”

Based on their public loved-up display, Cheryl and Liam are very much happy and they can easily squash the persistent breakup rumors. It’s not the first-time for the private couple to have their relationship become a subject of speculation. Recently, during the opening of Cheryl’s Trust Center, the 34-year-old songwriter hit back at a video guy who asked about her relationship with Liam, saying “We’re great!” Cheryl simply denied reports that she and her baby daddy are having trouble, Mirror reported.