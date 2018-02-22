Character Changes Coming To Disney’s Hollywood Studios – One Meet-And-Greet Ending This Summer

Even more changes are coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios as the park continues to get an overhaul.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a lot of changes right now and the first major alteration will be the opening of Toy Story Land this summer, but it’s bringing more with it. As that brand new 11-acre land opens at Walt Disney World, it’s going to be just a part of many things that will soon be different at DHS. Now, it has been revealed that there will soon be some character changes coming and it includes the removal of one rather popular meet-and-greet.

There are almost always changes in character line-ups around the parks as new names come into play and others take a step back. With everything happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it isn’t overly surprising that there will be some moving around and new things coming with the characters there too.

Right now, Toy Story Mania‘s entrance is still in Pixar Place, but it will move into Toy Story Land once it opens on June 30, 2018. Buzz Lightyear and Woody both meet in the area and the Green Army Men patrol Pixar Place at different times throughout the day, but they’ll be moving this summer.

According to WDW Magic, the Green Army Men are going to move into Toy Story Land and they’ll also become “face characters.” Backstage testing has already started on their new look which will make for better interactions with guests.

As those characters are going to be on the move, another meet-and-greet will come to an end.

Danny Cox

Last year, Star-Lord and Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy began their meet-and-greet inside Walt Disney Presents in May, but their time is now limited. The enjoyable character meet is set to end sometime in the late summer, but an exact date is not yet known.

Also, it’s not known who or what will replace the heroic duo when they leave Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star-Lord and Baby Groot began meeting in that spot about three weeks after Moana completed her time there.

It would not be shocking to eventually see Star-Lord, Groot, and the rest of the crew over at Epcot in the coming years. Construction has already started on the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction which will be one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world.

As of this time, Disney has not officially announced these changes, and that means anything could happen. It’s possible the meet-and-greet changes could end up different or not happen at all.

Toy Story Land is only the beginning of so many changes taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios over the next couple of years. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are set to open next year for even more fun. Now, some character changes are coming and even though Star-Lord and Baby Groot are leaving, it’s fun to anticipate and think who may take their place.