Cameron Kasky: School Shooting Survivor Laces Into Marco Rubio For Refusal To Stop Taking NRA Money

The high schooler was the viral star of a CNN Town Hall event where Rubio was a target for criticism.

Cameron Kasky survived last week’s school shooting in Florida, and on Wednesday, the high schooler stepped on the national stage when he lit into Senator Marco Rubio for his stances on gun control.

Rubio appeared at a town hall meeting broadcast on CNN, taking questions from a largely hostile audience and at times drawing loud boos for his defense of his stances on gun control. One of the most memorable moments came when Kasky, a student at Stoneman Douglas High School, asked Rubio point blank if he would stop taking donations from the National Rifle Association.

“Can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?” he asked to loud cheers.

“The answer to the question is that people buy into my agenda and I do support the second amendment,” Rubio answered.

When Kasky pressed Rubio if he could stop taking NRA money, Rubio refused to say he would stop, The Hill noted.

The moment turned Cameron Kasky into an instant star, with video of the moment trending across social media. Many praised Kasky for speaking fearlessly to Marco Rubio.

Cameron Kasky was not the only person going viral for lacing into Rubio. The father who lost his daughter in the school shooting also tore into the Florida Senator for his stances on gun control. When the grieving father had a chance to speak, he told Rubio that he wanted to support the Florida Senator but was dismayed at the remarks Rubio had made this week doubting that gun control measures could have prevented the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“When I like you, you know it. When I’m pissed as you, you know it. Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak,” Guttenberg said (via The Hill).

“So you and I are now eye to eye. Because I want to like you, look at me and tell me,” Guttenberg added. “Guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in this school this week. And look at me and tell me you accept it and you will work with us to do something about guns.”

Rubio then started to say that he would repeat his comments made earlier in the week, drawing a chorus of boos from the crowd that briefly drowned him out. Rubio went on to say that he did not believe the problems could be solved by gun laws alone.

Marco Rubio did vow to work on legislation setting a minimum age for purchasing guns, The Hill pointed out, and would support strengthening background checks.

While Rubio did earn praise for being willing to step into a hostile atmosphere, the night belonged to Cameron Kasky, whose tough questioning of Rubio turned him into a viral star.