Kendra Wilkinson Admits To More Marriage Problems With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have been through a lot over the years, and it turns out that this couple is having marriage problems once again. E! Online shared that Kendra actually shared on her social networks that it was true that things aren’t perfect for them. Instead of just avoiding the topic, she explained all the details to her followers by confronting the rumors.

Kendra went to her Instagram to speak out about it. Normally, reality stars like this would just ignore the rumors, but she decided not to do it that way. There have been rumors that Kendra and Hank might be making up rumors that they had marriage issues so that her show Kendra on Top could end up getting renewed for another season. Things like this do bring in ratings, but according to Kendra, that isn’t the case at all.

It is true that Hank hasn’t been on Kendra’s social networks lately, but it does seem like this could be because they are having issues. One thing that Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett said was that it makes no sense to fake problems in your marriage. As you can see in the post below from her Instagram, Kendra doesn’t hold back at all. She explained that they are having issues that they are trying to work out.

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett has been going to therapy and really working on herself and her marriage. It is going to take time for them to see if they can work it out. Hopefully, she will continue to let fans know what is going on in their marriage and whether things are getting better. If something explosive happened again this time, then she hasn’t shared what went down. Kendra did reveal that the producers know what is going on, so maybe that does mean they are looking into filming another season of Kendra on Top.

For now, WEtv hasn’t confirmed if Kendra Wilkinson’s show Kendra on Top will be back for another season or not. The fans are hopeful that it will get renewed. It is sad to hear that they are having marriage issues, but it could help make sure the show comes back because drama brings in the ratings.