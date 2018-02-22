‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Eavesdropping Peter Wants To Help Jason, Sam Infuriates Maxie

'GH' will continue to explore Henrik's identity and his role in the memory mapping study.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will be on a quest to find where Faison’s son is. The search for Henrik will become the central theme of upcoming episodes. GH already laid out the foundation months ago. Anna’s (Finola Hughes) admission about having a son with Faison, made things even more intriguing.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Peter will overhear Jason talking to Sam. Jason wants to get to the bottom of things without sacrificing Drew (Billy Miller). He has no plans of putting his life on the line either.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Peter will walk in while Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason are talking about Faison’s will. Several people were called in for the reading of Faison’s will including Sam, the twins, and Anna. This will gives Jason more reasons to look for the son Faison left behind.

It appears like Jason will ask for help from the person concerned, Peter. Jason might have thought that Peter has a shady background, but it seems like he will not reject his offer to help him out. As noted by Soap Hub, Jason is not someone who gets deceived easily, so he may have other motives in allowing Peter to help.

Sam will make an effort to reach out to Maxie, but General Hospital spoilers reveal that she might not succeed in comforting her friend. Nathan’s death affected Maxie a lot. Even if Sam can relate to what it is like to lose a husband, Maxie just can’t buy it. Sam found her lost husband. In fact, she even discarded him for his twin whom she thought was her true husband.

Alexis will set up a meeting with Brad, and it seems like the man’s mysterious appearance in town. Whatever Brad’s purpose is in Port Charles, it seems to have something to do with the adoption issue. After all, Carly expressed having reservations about something.

Speaking of the Corinthos family, both Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be busy. Nelle will continue to scheme against Carly and Sonny has daddy issues to take care of. Mike may be fading fast, but General Hospital spoilers reveal he wants Sonny to conceal the truth.