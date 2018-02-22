Demi Lovato Deletes Body-Positive Photo After Being Praised By Thousands

The former Instagram post which showed off Demi's thighs is no longer on the singer's feed and fans are majorly upset.

Demi Lovato fans are upset and wondering why the singer deleted a body-positive photo she shared on her Instagram yesterday evening. The photo was only live for roughly 12 hours before she washed it from her feed. Now Lovatics everywhere are wondering why, especially when the photo delivered such a powerful message.

As the Inquisitr reported last night, Demi shared the photo which bared her legs completely. The singer was only donning white booties and a black leather jacket, to which she captioned the photo “These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them.”

The singer was immediately hailed for posting an uplifting photo which was just another in her body-positivity movement. Fans of the singer complimented her in the comment section for being a positive role model for people everywhere and for promoting the body-positivity movement, but now Lovatics are just left confused and upset.

The photo disappeared sometime Wednesday morning, and fans were quick to notice.

“Can somebody tell me why Demi Lovato deleted that beautiful picture??? Who do i need to beat?” one fan asked on Twitter.

That tweet alone was retweeted and liked dozens of times as Lovatics mirrored the fans sentiment across the social media platform. Other fans have taken to Instagram to express their concern.

Demi Lovato Shows Off Her 'No More Dieting Thighs' in Body Confident Photo: 'I'm Proud of Them' https://t.co/8BhaJiF4xQ — People (@people) February 21, 2018

“WHY DID YOU DELETE THAT LAST PIC YOU ARE GORGEOUS DON’T LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE,” another added on one of Demi’s newer Instagram photos.

Some fans on Twitter were hoping the photo was deleted by mistake, while others speculated it could have been from negative comments on the photo.

Demi has kept all her other body-positive posts up, which included a long line of bathing suit photos. One of the photos still on her feed is centered around her thighs and how she feels uncomfortable with how they look. Why Demi would keep that photo and not the new one is quite confusing.

The 25-year-old has shared two new posts since deleting the “#thickthighssavelives” picture and doesn’t even mention deleting the photo with her fans. Demi has carried on on Instagram as if the photo never existed.

Fans who have noticed the photo is missing are now commenting on her two new posts asking why she would delete a photo with such a strong message. Lovatics aren’t too concerned with the new photos as they are with the disappearance of another.

Fans can catch Demi in her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour which kicks off on February 26.