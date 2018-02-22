Bethenny Frankel Rocks String Bikini On Miami Beach

'RHONY' star flaunts body in two-piece bikini while vacationing in Miami.

Bethenny Frankel rocked a string bikini Wednesday on Miami Beach. The Real Housewives of New York City star is currently vacationing in Miami and modeling a lot of beachwear. She also posted an image on her Instagram account Wednesday of her in a knitted swimsuit.

The tweeted photo from Page Six below shows Frankel enjoying the sun in her string bikini. The 47-year-old reality star was enjoying the waves with her wet hair completely pulled behind her neck. She had on sunglasses and accessorized the look with sparkly earrings, two necklaces, and a pair of bracelets.

Bethenny has been showcasing her youthful physique while taking a break from her crazy work schedule. Her enviable figure has been photographed on the beach the last few days in different swimwear, but her string bikini on Wednesday is getting a lot of attention.

Daily Mail has the details on where Bethenny Frankel’s bikini came from, but it’s not available for purchase. The site reports that the successful entrepreneur donned a multi-colored snake skin print wrap bikini. The two-piece is from the 2015 collection by Vitamin A.

The website informed readers that similar styles being sold now can be seen with other shops, such as Missguided, Melissa Odabash, and Vix Paula Hermanny.

Frankel later pulled a lacy maxi-dress over her bikini as she strolled along the beach. She put on a white hat that had a black ribbon on it.

Bethenny Frankel is wearing a crocheted swimsuit in the Instagram post she shared on Wednesday. She had a black skirt cover on that was short in the front and long in the back. She captioned the image, “#Skinnygirlswim.”

#Skinnygirlswim A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:10am PST

The RHONY star wore a bandeau-style bikini on Tuesday that had multi-colored trim. Bethenny wore a sheer pink coverup with the same white hat she sported in the string bikini.

Daily Mail reveals that the bandeau bikini featuring hot-pink, yellow, and blue trim is only $40.59 from Avaeh, but it’s sold out. The site noted that other brands have similar options, including Kiini, Platinum, and Boohoo that are reasonably priced.

The other day Bethenny Frankel was sharing snaps of her skiing in the snow and now she’s soaking up the sun. Looks like she’s doing a good job of balancing things out!