Trump Supports Teachers With Guns – Arming And Training Teachers Solution To Schools’ Gun Violence

He was with the survivors who are asking for change as he voiced out his support for this notion.

We’re nearing the second week of the gun violence controversy and the White House is still looking for ways to pacify the media and the NRA. However, in President Donald Trump’s latest briefing, which was attended by a few students and teachers affected by gun violence, he made a strong stance for maintaining the status quo of the Second Amendment.

The briefing, which lasted less than an hour, focused on Trump addressing the issue of school shooting at Stoneman Douglas, according to CNN.

Students and teachers shared their experiences and their fears. One student said the president should listen to different opinions and ways of solving gun violence. Another teacher shares his knowledge and experience throughout the years dealing with students and the school system. He said he brought a book filled with students’ emails claiming they want to commit suicide. He acknowledges that this has become a constant affair for schools and suggested that the president should focus on “connectedness” instead of “diversity” or “unity.”

Trump, after hearing all their comments and stories, proposed his own way of solving gun violence in schools. Trump talked about one of the coaches in the school who were present during the shooting. He said that if he would’ve had a gun with him, he would not run.

“That coach was very brave… saved a lot of lives, I suspect. But, if he had a firearm he wouldn’t have to run, he would’ve shot and that would’ve been the end of it.”

Trump furthered explain his proposal saying the schools should have a balanced ratio of teachers who will be trained to carry guns and those who will be allowed to.

“This would obviously be for people who are very adept at handling a gun,” Trump stated.

The “concealed carry” suggestion, according to the president, would require teachers to go under a special training. At the same time, schools will no longer be a gun-free zone because “gun-free zone to a maniac… [means] ‘let’s go in and let’s attack!'”

Trump reasoned the gun-free zone areas only encourages “coward” shooters because they know that nobody would fire back. Trump said this point would be further discussed in his administration.

However, according to Reuters, parents, teachers and students affected by gun shooting over the past years have already spoken against Trump’s plan. Some say that this is the opposite of what many would like to achieve. Instead of preventing more guns from the public, the schools would now be a place where students and teachers have their own concealed guns.

Mark Barden, father of a boy killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, said that his wife, a teacher, “will tell you that school teachers have more than enough responsibilities right now than to have to have the awesome responsibility of lethal force to take a life.”

So far, Trump’s administration has yet to create a sound resolution to gun violence.

