Demi Lovato Posts Lingerie Snap That Has Some Believing A Part Of Her Body Was Digitally Enhanced

Was Photoshop used in the latest image of Demi Lovato on Instagram? This question cropped up in the comments section.

Demi Lovato posted a sizzling lingerie snap of herself on Instagram that’s raising some eyebrows. The songstress wrote that’s she’s excited about her upcoming “Tell Me You Love Me” tour and wore a revealing white lingerie piece with a matching robe she draped around her shoulders.

The photo is one of many that showcases Demi’s positive body image, especially in light of the fact she’s not obsessing about her diet anymore. The 25-year-old recently admitted that she’s no longer depriving herself of what she enjoys and is learning to love how she looks. The latest image is leaving a segment of her fan base puzzled, however. Some are questioning the way a part of her body is featured in the image. They believe Photoshop may have played a part in her seemingly larger bust.

“What’s with the crazy photoshopped boobs? She beautiful as is!” one user wrote.

“Boob job?” someone asked.

“Why photoshop on your t*ts demi?:/ you’re perfect the way you are,” another wondered.

“Nice chest,” a fan raved.

“Your boob looks way bigger than usual,” one more noticed.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer had a high volume of praise for her beautiful photo without any mention of digital editing.

It’s not common for celebrities on Instagram to be accused of having digitally enhanced images. A lot of times it has to do with the star’s pose, standing position, lighting, or makeup.

So ready for tour…. #TELLMEYOULOVEMETOUR A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

It’s also possible Demi Lovato’s chest might appear different due to the article of clothing she’s wearing. One user noted that the “push-up” portion of her lingerie was “doing its job.” Women’s breasts often appear larger or smaller depending on the article of clothing they’re wearing.

Having any part of her digitally edited would be a departure in Lovato’s authenticity. She was open about gaining a few pounds since easing her strict health regime. Everyone has a part of their body they don’t particularly like, and fans know Demi didn’t like her thighs. She’s highlighted them as being something she’s sensitive about, but the singer actually posted a photo on Tuesday of her thigh being prominently featured.

People reports that she captioned the image, “These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them #thickthighssavelives.”

The music superstar wore an oversized black coat and white booties.

In January, Demi shared a photo of her in a swimsuit and wrote that she’s “insecure” about her legs, but she wanted to post the pic because she was happy and was “letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism.”

Demi Lovato is getting a lot of support for releasing herself from a lifestyle she found restrictive. She’s promoting the mantra of moderation being key, and her fan base is loving it.