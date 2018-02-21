Sylvester Stallone Says ‘He Feels Healthy For A Dead Guy’ In Response To His Death Hoax

Sylvester Stallone topped Google searches yesterday after a death hoax went viral. Many fans of the 71-year-old actor fell for a Facebook hoax that claimed he died from prostate cancer. Stallone responded to the hoax on his Instagram account in a series of videos and photos to ensure fans that he is alive and well.

Stallone released the following statement on his Instagram account, according to the Daily Times.

“Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!”

Frank Stallone, who is Sylvester’s brother, slammed the hoax and described the people behind it as “sick and demented,” according to the Independent. The legendary actor is having fun with the rumor and even joked that “it’s so great to be back from the dead” in an Instagram video where he is playing with his daughters Sistine and Sophia.

The actor showed off his lean physique in a video where he had just finished working out in the gym. The Expendables star mocked the hoax again, stating that he feels “healthy for a dead guy.”

Stallone also posted a second video in which he promised fans that he will share some diet tips on “how to eat healthy when you are dead.” The 71-year-old actor and producer looks to be in great shape in the viral video.

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed 2, which is currently filming with Michael B. Jordan.

Stallone collaborated with director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan in the first installment of Creed. He congratulated the duo for Black Panther, which is taking the box office by storm amid critical acclaim.

This isn’t the first time Stallone has been targeted by hoaxers. Back in 2016, another death hoax claimed that the actor had died. The hoax uses the logo of news organizations like CNN or Fox News to trick unsuspecting Facebook users that the source is legitimate.

The most recent hoax used images from his Rocky Balboa character in Creed.

Warning: Creed spoilers ahead!

In the movie, Balboa is battling cancer in the film, and the hoax used stills from the movie to convince users to click the fake story.

Jaden Smith and Angelina Jolie were among celebrities targeted last year.

Look out for more Instagram videos from Sylvester Stallone as he continues to poke fun at the hoax.