WWE Superstar Pays Touching Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

See the tribute photo and hear what Aiden English had to say about his father-in-law.

It has been over 12 years since Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. At the time, Guerrero was one of the top stars in the WWE and left behind not only a legion of fans but also a family. The WWE helped out where they could, even employing his wife, Vickie Guerrero, to a long-term contract as an authority figure. This helped Vickie, a 43-year-old widow, afford to continue to support her family, which included three children. One of those children is Shaul Guerrero, who worked as a WWE superstar in the developmental territories until she retired in 2014. Since that time, Guerrero married another WWE superstar in Matt Rehwoldt, a man the WWE universe knows as Aiden English. On Tuesday, English posted a touching tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero on Instagram.

Aiden English’s Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

The Eddie Guerrero tribute posted by Aiden English included a photograph of a famous street mural in El Paso of Guerrero. The mural was a painting of Guerrero along with his old tag-line “Latino Heat.” Guerrero and his legendary wrestling family were based out of El Paso, a town that Eddie called his home.

However, the photo of the mural was just the start. Aiden English said this was not about him, and it also really wasn’t about Eddie Guerrero either. Instead, English said this was about what Guerrero left behind for English — his wife, Shaul.

Aiden English said that the gift was a woman he can now call “mom.” He thanked Eddie Guerrero for doing everything he could to help raise and support his family, and now he has taken the responsibility for doing the same thing. He also thanked Eddie for helping give him a woman who fills his day with “love, laughter, joy and endless support.”

Aiden English And The Guerrero Family

Aiden English met Shaul Guerrero while they were working together in the WWE developmental territories. The two were engaged in 2014 and married in 2016. This also isn’t the first time that Aiden English has sent out a message of thankful gratitude to Eddie Guerrero.

Last October, English posted a photo of him and Shaul in celebration of Eddie Guerrero on what would have been the WWE superstar’s 50th birthday.

Aiden English is currently working the best angle of his WWE career. One-half of the former Vaudevillains tag team, he is now the partner of Rusev and leads audiences in cheering for Rusev Day every chance he gets.