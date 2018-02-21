WWE Superstar Pays Touching Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

It has been over 12 years since Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. At the time, Guerrero was one of the top stars in the WWE and left behind not only a legion of fans but also a family. The WWE helped out where they could, even employing his wife, Vickie Guerrero, to a long-term contract as an authority figure. This helped Vickie, a 43-year-old widow, afford to continue to support her family, which included three children. One of those children is Shaul Guerrero, who worked as a WWE superstar in the developmental territories until she retired in 2014. Since that time, Guerrero married another WWE superstar in Matt Rehwoldt, a man the WWE universe knows as Aiden English. On Tuesday, English posted a touching tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero on Instagram.
Aiden English’s Tribute To Eddie Guerrero
The Eddie Guerrero tribute posted by Aiden English included a photograph of a famous street mural in El Paso of Guerrero. The mural was a painting of Guerrero along with his old tag-line “Latino Heat.” Guerrero and his legendary wrestling family were based out of El Paso, a town that Eddie called his home.
However, the photo of the mural was just the start. Aiden English said this was not about him, and it also really wasn’t about Eddie Guerrero either. Instead, English said this was about what Guerrero left behind for English — his wife, Shaul.
Aiden English said that the gift was a woman he can now call “mom.” He thanked Eddie Guerrero for doing everything he could to help raise and support his family, and now he has taken the responsibility for doing the same thing. He also thanked Eddie for helping give him a woman who fills his day with “love, laughter, joy and endless support.”
I'm not taking a selfie or snapping a picture of myself here…that's because this isn't about me. And honestly, it's not really about you. It's about what you've given me. Something you never knew you'd be doing. It's about the greatest gift I've ever had in my life. The gift you and the woman I now get to call "mom" gave me is a blessing beyond words. And that's what this is about. It's about her. She fills my day with love, laughter, joy and endless support. She sees me as I am and takes it all in with full heart – a job not always so easy. And here we are tonight in hers and your hometown to do what you spent your whole life doing to raise and support her and the family. I'm working tonight to try to do the same for her and to do the same for our future family. Here's to work. Here's to home. Here's to familia. And here's to her.
Aiden English And The Guerrero Family
Aiden English met Shaul Guerrero while they were working together in the WWE developmental territories. The two were engaged in 2014 and married in 2016. This also isn’t the first time that Aiden English has sent out a message of thankful gratitude to Eddie Guerrero.
Last October, English posted a photo of him and Shaul in celebration of Eddie Guerrero on what would have been the WWE superstar’s 50th birthday.
Today everybody is celebrating your birthday sharing pics and videos from matches and television segments – things I'll too remember forever as a fan…but it's THIS that I'll never have enough words to truly describe the amazing gift you've given me. Everyday I'm reminded of your kindness, love, and sense of family because I see it in her eyes. I'll never get a chance to say it too you but I'll say it all the same…thank you and Happy Birthday.
Aiden English is currently working the best angle of his WWE career. One-half of the former Vaudevillains tag team, he is now the partner of Rusev and leads audiences in cheering for Rusev Day every chance he gets.