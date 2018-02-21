Donald And Melania Trump’s Marriage Subject In New Poll Just Released

Trump marriage was a topic surveyed in new poll released. See the results.

Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage is a subject in a new poll just released. The president has been plagued with scandals that he cheated on his wife early in their marriage. Adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal have alleged they had affairs with Trump while he was married to Melania. Their claims have resulted in Mrs. Trump seemingly giving her husband the cold shoulder since the reported cheating was exposed.

Quinnipiac Poll published the results of new survey on Wednesday that covers an array of subjects. Aside from the typical questions asked to poll participants, one had to do with the state of Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage. Voters were asked if they believed the president has cheated on his wife.

According to the numbers, the poll reveals that the majority of Americans believe President Trump has been unfaithful to Melania. Fifty-six percent believe the president has cheated on his wife, while 18 percent say he’s been loyal in his marriage. The poll notes that of those who believe Donald Trump has remained faithful, they were mainly Republicans. Twenty-six percent were undecided on the subject.

In keeping with most polls regarding Donald Trump, the numbers marked a deep partisan divide. Newsweek notes that 86 percent of Democrats believe Trump hasn’t been loyal to Melania, compared to a mere 14 percent of Republicans. Forty-two percent of Republicans answered “yes” to whether Trump has been faithful while 2 percent of Democrats answered “no.”

NEW POLL: Majority thinks Trump has cheated on Melania https://t.co/cmtOg1oxdh pic.twitter.com/VVfSJAhXrW — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2018

As Newsweek details, 83 percent of those in the poll expressed that it’s important for a president to be loyal to his spouse.

The status of Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage was scrutinized after the two alleged affairs took center stage. Stormy Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 in hush money by longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen a month before Election Day 2016 to keep quiet. Karen McDougal was reportedly paid by American Media for her silence over an affair that occurred around the same time. The media giant runs the National Enquirer, which is owned by Trump’s friend, David Pecker.

The Quinnipiac Poll was conducted from February 16 to February 19 from 1,249 voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.