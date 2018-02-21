Souza says that a director on a Mexican movie set forced her to have sex.

How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza is revealing that she was raped on the set of a movie by the director. Souza, 32, who currently plays Laurel Castillo on How to Get Away with Murder, says she was working on a movie in her native Mexico when she was targeted by the director of the film whom she will not name at this time. Sadly, Karla Souza’s story about an abuse of power is not new in Hollywood, but it is said to be the start of #MeToo revelations in her native Mexico.

How To Get Away With Murder Star Karla Souza Says She Was Targeted On A Movie Set

How to Get Away with Murder’s Karla Souza says that she was put up in a hotel separate from her cast members. Souza says that in her hotel, only she and the director had rooms, reports Page Six.

“He knocked at my door saying he wanted to go over some scenes, and I thought, ‘It’s 2 a.m., it’s not appropriate and it’s something that shouldn’t be happening’.”

Karla Souza says that because she wouldn’t let the director into her room, she was then punished the next day, shutting her out of filming.

“He decided not to shoot my scene… he suddenly started to humiliate me in front of the others on the set.”

Souza says that the director was abusive and exerted “psychological control” over her for the duration of the shoot.

The #HTGAWM star said the unnamed director harassed, humiliated and assaulted her on a shoot early in her career https://t.co/ooL4FbwwXk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 21, 2018

How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza says that after a month of psychological abuse, she gave in and let the director kiss her, but she felt forced to comply.

Karla Souza Says She Was Psychologically Abused By A Director In Mexico

“I ended up yielding to him to kiss me, to touch me in ways I did not want him to touch me. In one of the instances he violently assaulted me and yes, he raped me.”

Souza says she won’t name the project or the director, but it was early in her career. The Mexican media is claiming that Souza’s story is marking the arrival of the #MeToo movement in Mexico, and it is just a matter of time before the name of the director is revealed. Cultural Collective in a translation from Spanish said that Souza further elaborated to say that the rape took place on a movie set 12 years ago.

Although Karla Souza is best known in the United States for the role of Laurel in How to Get Away with Murder, she is one of the best-known actresses in Mexico. While Souza’s story is perhaps just one more in the United States, this is huge news in Mexico.

"How To Get Away With Murder" star Karla Souza says she was raped by a director early in her career https://t.co/t8aCCuSFZK — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 21, 2018

Souza Says She Fears Retribution For Sharing Her #MeToo Moment

In an interview with journalist Carmen Aristegui, Souza says she wants to share her #MeToo story, but she fears reprisal.

“He assaulted me violently and he raped me.”

Karla Souza’s IMDb lists three possible projects that could narrow the focus. At this time, Karla Souza will only say that the director is still working and is “doing well.”