NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Could Make Quarterback Trade Ahead Of Draft & Free Agency, Says Ian Rapoport

Ian Rapoport says fans may see a new group of quarterbacks next season in Denver.

The latest NFL trade rumors from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport indicate that the Denver Broncos are looking to improve their quarterback situation and could make a deal in the offseason. The team struggled last season, finishing just 5-11 and missing the NFL Playoffs. Making their regular season difficult was the fact that the quarterback position was shaken up due to an injury to starter Trevor Siemian. While he started in 10 games, he ended up suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15 and required surgery. The team scrambled to figure out who to use as the new starter, and all of those woes have led to them looking to make a few possible changes to the position. One quarterback may also be on the move out of their current starters.

On Wednesday morning, National Insider for the NFL Network Ian Rapoport tweeted out the latest situation with the Broncos. Rapoport indicated that the team is “expected to make” Siemian available for trade offers. As Rapoport said in his tweet, the Broncos are going to “address the QB position aggressively.” Denver’s hope is to be active in either free agency or at the NFL Draft in terms of getting a new quarterback in place. The NFL insider also mentions that Broncos fans may see Paxton Lynch and two brand new quarterbacks on their roster for the 2018 NFL season. For the season, Siemian led the team with 2,285 yards and 12 touchdowns thrown, on 206-for-349 completed passes. Brock Osweiler played in six games while Paxton Lynch played in two games for the Broncos last season.

There have been more than a few quarterbacks speculated as free agent options for teams in need at the position. Among them are recent Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins’ former starter Kirk Cousins. After the Redskins brought Alex Smith on board their roster, it became clear they weren’t keeping Cousins around, so he’ll be another team’s possible gain. As for Foles, while he had a brilliant finish to his season, he’s not the starter for Philadelphia either, as they’re hoping to have the man who guided them to wins most of the season, Carson Wentz, back for the new season. Of those two options, Denver could potentially attract Cousins based on the fact they’ve shown they can achieve success in the playoffs. Their running game and defense also give Cousins an attractive environment.

There’s also the NFL Draft, where Broncos General Manager John Elway could opt for one of the prospects at the quarterback. Denver currently holds the fifth pick in the draft order but could possibly trade up and make Siemian part of that deal. Among the top prospects at the position who could be selected in the top five to 10 picks are UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, or Wyoming’s Josh Allen. Elway and company will be able to check out their possible draft options when they head to the NFL Scouting Combine next week.