Blake Lively Has ‘Gossip Girl’ Fans In A Tizzy Over New Instagram Photo

Blake gave a nod to her time on the hit show in her newest social media post.

Spotted: Blake Lively at the Brooklyn Bridge.

The famous Gossip Girl alum shared a photo on her Instagram page today throwing it back to her time on the hit teen drama. Blake posted a photo today staring out the window of a car looking at the Brooklyn Bridge as she drove by.

The picture wasn’t necessarily what had Gossip Girl fans freaking out in the comment section, as the hysteria was caused by Blake’s caption.

“Spotted,” she simply captioned the photo.

Loyal Gossip Girl fans will know that one word meant one thing and one thing only. The mysterious blogger from the show began every single post by saying “spotted,” then mentioning whichever character was the focal point of the blog and what they were doing.

Blake doesn’t often reference the show on her Instagram page, so today’s post was very special for long-time viewers of the now-retired series.

“This caption is everything,” one fan commented.

“This just makes the Gossip Girl fangirl in me freak out,” another added.

The most common comment in the Instagram post was “xoxo,” which was written well over a thousand times. While “spotted” was how Gossip Girl began their posts, they always finished it with a “xoxo.” Fans also left hundreds of heart and crown emojis, hailing Blake as their queen.

Spotted… A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:40am PST

In just an hour, Blake’s post was liked over 550,000 times with over 8,000 comments.

Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds was one of the many celebrities to like the photo, while Ed Westwick’s girlfriend Jessica Serfaty added her own to the post as well. Jessica has been in headlines for the last several months after Ed was accused of sexually assaulting three separate women, but has remained by his side. Jessica’s like of the photo is a nod to her boyfriend’s six years on the show, which also launched his career.

Gossip Girl ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 for six seasons. Fans became obsessed with the teen drama for 121 episodes. The show was Blake’s big break as she portrayed Serena van der Woodsen which lead to the illustrious career she has today.

The show also starred Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Taylor Momsen.