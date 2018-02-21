Triple H Gaining More Control Backstage & Preparing To Take Over WWE, Reports ‘Wrestling Observer Newsletter’

Each day, it seems as if WWE moves more into the control of Triple H.

Anyone who is a wrestling fan can see that WWE is heading for a “changing of the guard,” and it doesn’t appear as if one of the actual McMahon children will be taking over. A lot of signs have been pointing to Vince McMahon moving away from his company due to getting older and focusing on the rebirth of the XFL. With this happening, it also seems as if it is not going to be Shane or Stephanie stepping in, but more power will reportedly go to his son-in-law, Triple H.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that big changes were happening with 205 Live, as Vince McMahon was no longer in charge of the show. Triple H stepped in to see if he could do with the cruiserweight division what he did with NXT to make it so popular and successful.

On Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that other things were changing in WWE with the announcement of Jeff Jarrett as an inductee in the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Many thought Vince would never let him in after the bridges that were burned, but it’s being said that Triple H had a lot to do with getting Jarrett that spot.

Now, things are leaning toward Triple H simply preparing for the day he steps into full control of WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., Triple H is reportedly working closer and closer to taking over the main duties of the company from Vince McMahon. While this is going on, Triple H is said to be putting together his new executive team in NXT to be fully prepared when the time arrives.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are said to be the two people who negotiated the contract with Ronda Rousey to get her signed by WWE.

Brock Lesnar’s last deal was negotiated by Vince McMahon even though it was Triple H who made the official announcement. According to Cageside Seats, Triple H is the one in charge of negotiating the talks for Lesnar’s next contract since his current deal expires later this year.

This is a different era in the world of professional wrestling, and it is going to be quite different from this point forward. Vince McMahon has been in charge of WWE for so long that people seem to forget or not even know what it would be like without him in power. As time goes on, someone else needs to step in, and it looks like Triple H could be that person.