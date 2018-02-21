Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Allegedly Pregnant With Baby Number Three, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

An insider claims that the fifth Duggar child is expecting a new bundle of joy, but hasn't announced it yet.

Rumors have been circulating for several weeks that Jessa Duggar Seewald is pregnant with her third child, and In Touch Weekly has just stated that an insider close to the family says that the reality star is currently expecting.

Fans have caught photos of Jessa Duggar Seewald sporting what some allege to be a baby bump, but thus far, Jessa hasn’t made any kind of announcement. Most adult Duggar children announce that they are expecting just after their second trimester begins, so it is unclear if Jessa is still in that stage and waiting to make her bump’s big debut.

According to the reported insider, her family members are fundamentalist Christians that “run with the same crowd as the Duggars.” She went with her family member to a group play date with some young children and Jessa Duggar Seewald was in attendance. The insider claims that Jessa didn’t speak to her because Jessa seems to not want to speak to outsiders or those outside of her social circle, but she alleges that the fifth Duggar daughter is now expecting her third baby with husband Ben Seewald. According to the woman who posted it, she appears to be three to four months pregnant.

The insider also claimed that her belly looked “too big” for her to have just eaten “too much food the night before.” However, the claim is suspicious as most Duggar women make their announcements as soon as they are able to do so. Jessa Duggar Seewald has even been accused by fans in the past of being “attention seeking,” so if that were the case, she would have previously announced her pregnancy.

Fans, however, did believe Jessa Duggar Seewald was pregnant when reviewing photos from her son Henry’s first birthday party. They noted that her belly looked a little bit rounder at the big bash, though Jessa has stayed mum.

Currently the Duggar family is expecting to add at least three grandchildren in 2018. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is pregnant and due any moment with her first child. Kendra and Joe Duggar are expecting their first child, a boy, sometime this summer. Jinger Duggar Vuolo will also be welcoming her first child this summer, but the gender has not been revealed.