Jennifer Lawrence’s Barely-There Dress In Freezing Weather Draws Backlash Against Designer

Jennifer Lawrence wore a Versace dress that barely covered her up in the cold weather while promiting 'Red Sparrow' in London. See what many are unhappy about.

Jennifer Lawrence’s barely-there dress that she wore during a photo call in London to promote her new film, Red Sparrow, is drawing backlash against the designer. Lawrence donned a black Versace gown that grabbed headlines on Tuesday for its similarities to Elizabeth Hurley’s safety pin dress in 1994.

Lawrence wore the black gown in freezing weather while having photos snapped in frigid temperatures. The plunging neckline and thigh-high split clearly weren’t enough to shield her from the elements. The actress handled the photos like a pro, but many on social media are outraged that the Hunger Games star was in a skimpy dress while the other stars were dressed in warm clothes. As the Sydney News reports, it has left some shocked at how far sexism goes with Hollywood stars. Social media is divided over Jennifer’s dress and what it conveys, especially in light of the #MeToo movement in which female celebrities are fighting against sexual harassment and are determined to be treated with more respect.

Versace posted a photo on Twitter of Jennifer Lawrence in the gown, which drew swift criticism. Users were appalled that the designer didn’t provide Lawrence with a matching coat.

Some of the tweets are seen below the photos.

Jennifer Lawrence posing with Jeremy Irons, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, and director Francis Lawrence during photo call for ‘Red Sparrow’ film in London on Tuesday, February 20. Joel C Ryan / AP Images

Jennifer Lawrence posing with actor, Joel Edgerton, for photo call promoting ‘Red Sparrow’ in London. Joel C Ryan / AP Images

Jennifer Lawrence at photo call for London promotion of ‘Red Sparrow’ on Tuesday. Joel C Ryan / AP Images

I’ve seen your beautiful suits and coats. Why don’t you respect Ms Lawrence enough to dress her appropriately for the weather? Sexism is alive and well. — Nancy (@nanpdx) February 20, 2018

Do you do coats? If so could #JenniferLawrence have one. London is cold at the moment. #RedSparrow So sad you didn’t make her a matching coat, you must not love JL like we do. — Ms. Ginger (@GingerChouchou) February 20, 2018 — michael jones (@Aaspieguy) February 20, 2018

I think you shouldn’t be proud of this image. Just because she sign a contract, it does not mean she has to do it against her health.

She doesn’t seem very happy wearing you dress, maybe it is not comfortable at all, specially in a freezing weather. — MatureXXX (@MatureSW) February 21, 2018

Some also argued that Jennifer Lawrence surely had some control over her wardrobe choice. One was surprised Lawrence agreed to wear the gown in light of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements that she’s aligned herself with.

Ms Lawrence may very well have chosen this look herself…….you and all those putting forward your argument are assuming she had no choice whatsoever just so you can have something to moan about — The Lord (@TheRobfather91) February 20, 2018

If she wanted to stand up for herself and not wear the dress or maybe add a coat she could have!! She preaches she wants women to be equal then she sure could have spoken up if she didn’t it’s because she wanted to wear the dress wit no coat in February in London — Jill (@jrc1227) February 21, 2018

She’s not wearing a coat as she is modelling the dress and getting paid for it. She is not one to do something she doesn’t want to and would probably have a coat on standby after the shoot. I’ve worn less on a night out with no coat, shes a big girl — mountaineeringlife (@Johnsey001) February 20, 2018

Oh my God! Yes they make coats!! Stop tryna make JLaw seem helpless. She a boss. If she wanted a coat she’d have a coat! Its freaking JLaw! She can have anything she wants. I took a pic naked in the snow once just for fun, no money, no movie just fun. Everybody breathe. — Zacotteus Ayers (@ZacAyers) February 20, 2018

It’s possible the 27-year-old star was offered a coat but chose not to wear it. Sacrificing comfort for fashion is nothing new for women, and Hollywood stars are the epitome of that statement.

The Sydney News posted tweets from those who had no issues with Jennifer wearing the daring gown in cold temperatures. One commented that Jennifer wearing a dress in cold temperatures is nothing to lose sleep over. The user wrote that Lawrence may have modeled Versace for free, and although she was outside in freezing temperatures, there are aspects of a job no one likes and there are worse jobs out there.

Jennifer Lawrence responded to the controversy regarding her gown on Facebook.

Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence hits theaters on Thursday, March 2.