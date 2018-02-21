Jennifer Lawrence’s Barely-There Dress In Freezing Weather Draws Backlash Against Designer

Jennifer Lawrence wore a Versace dress that barely covered her up in the cold weather while promiting 'Red Sparrow' in London. See what many are unhappy about.

Jennifer Lawrence's Barely-There Dress Draws Backlash
Joel C Ryan / AP Images
Jennifer Lawrence’s barely-there dress that she wore during a photo call in London to promote her new film, Red Sparrow, is drawing backlash against the designer. Lawrence donned a black Versace gown that grabbed headlines on Tuesday for its similarities to Elizabeth Hurley’s safety pin dress in 1994.

Lawrence wore the black gown in freezing weather while having photos snapped in frigid temperatures. The plunging neckline and thigh-high split clearly weren’t enough to shield her from the elements. The actress handled the photos like a pro, but many on social media are outraged that the Hunger Games star was in a skimpy dress while the other stars were dressed in warm clothes. As the Sydney News reports, it has left some shocked at how far sexism goes with Hollywood stars. Social media is divided over Jennifer’s dress and what it conveys, especially in light of the #MeToo movement in which female celebrities are fighting against sexual harassment and are determined to be treated with more respect.

Versace posted a photo on Twitter of Jennifer Lawrence in the gown, which drew swift criticism. Users were appalled that the designer didn’t provide Lawrence with a matching coat.

Some of the tweets are seen below the photos.

Jennifer Lawrence Cold Temperatures In Dress
Jennifer Lawrence posing with Jeremy Irons, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, and director Francis Lawrence during photo call for ‘Red Sparrow’ film in London on Tuesday, February 20. Joel C Ryan / AP Images
Jennifer Lawrence Daring Dress Versace
Jennifer Lawrence posing with actor, Joel Edgerton, for photo call promoting ‘Red Sparrow’ in London. Joel C Ryan / AP Images
Jennifer Lawrence Black Versace Gown Cold Weather
Jennifer Lawrence at photo call for London promotion of ‘Red Sparrow’ on Tuesday. Joel C Ryan / AP Images

Some also argued that Jennifer Lawrence surely had some control over her wardrobe choice. One was surprised Lawrence agreed to wear the gown in light of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements that she’s aligned herself with.

It’s possible the 27-year-old star was offered a coat but chose not to wear it. Sacrificing comfort for fashion is nothing new for women, and Hollywood stars are the epitome of that statement.

The Sydney News posted tweets from those who had no issues with Jennifer wearing the daring gown in cold temperatures. One commented that Jennifer wearing a dress in cold temperatures is nothing to lose sleep over. The user wrote that Lawrence may have modeled Versace for free, and although she was outside in freezing temperatures, there are aspects of a job no one likes and there are worse jobs out there.

Jennifer Lawrence responded to the controversy regarding her gown on Facebook.

Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence hits theaters on Thursday, March 2.