Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes: Actor Says ‘No White Girls ‘Til March 1’

The comment came one day after Foxx walked away from an ESPN interview where he was asked about Holmes.

Paparazzi caught up with Jamie Foxx on Saturday at his home in Thousand Oaks, California. The actor was hosting his “Chacha The Wave” event, which was a part of the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend.

Jamie was driving around on his property in a suped-up Rezvani Tank when a TMZ paparazzi shouted at him to “do your thing baby!” Jamie slowed down for a second to respond before rolling out.

“Godd*** right, it’s Black History Month. It’s Black History Month.”

The paparazzi responded back and simply said, “Black Panther.”

Jamie then responded, “That’s what I’m saying. No white girls ’til March 1.”

The crowd with the paparazzi laughed at Jamie’s joke and clapped as he drove off the property.

TMZ suggested Jamie made the comment because of a situation that had happened the night before. As the Inquisitr reported Friday night, Jamie walked off camera during an interview with ESPN after being asked about his rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes. Jamie was preparing for the Celebrity All-Star game and was noticeably annoyed that Katie became a topic of discussion for an event that had nothing to do with her.

Jamie and Katie have never taken their rumored relationship public, but news outlets like TMZ and People have been reporting on it since 2013 when the pair was spotted in the Hamptons together.

Jamie Foxx Jokes 'No White Girls Until March 1' Days after Ditching Interview over Katie Holmes Question https://t.co/er1yPFzpqF — People (@people) February 20, 2018

People spotted Jamie and Katie playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day, which led to the whole ESPN interview debacle, and subsequently the “no white girls” comment.

While most news outlets are reporting Jamie’s comment was just a lighthearted joke, which Katie would not take offense to, many on social media are blasting the actor for making a racist comment.

“Wait, what? Since this is clearly a racial slur, shouldn’t Foxx be lambasted in the media, and fired from hollywood? I thought racism was not tolerated in any shape or form,” one angry tweeter commented.

Jamie Foxx was asked about Katie Holmes and turned into a human “nope” gif pic.twitter.com/xZwKHmRG2x — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 17, 2018

“Jamie Foxx saying ‘no white girls until march 1st’ has to be the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard in my life considering who he’s dating,” another added.

Before being linked to Jamie, Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. Tom starred alongside Jamie in the hit 2004 thriller Collateral.