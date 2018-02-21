2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Count Standings Through 15th Day Of Events In PyeongChang

As the 2018 Winter Olympics round the curve toward an end, the medal count standings are heating up.

Even though it may seem like the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, have just started, we are actually already nearing the end of the competition for another four years. It is the middle of the night right now in PyeongChang, but 15 full days of competition have come to an end and the medal count standings are beginning to see a bit more separation. Norway is still out in front by a pretty decent margin, but Germany and Canada are trying to make up ground.

The United States really isn’t that far back from the top of the pack as they round out the top five after the Netherlands. Those two are actually deadlocked at 16 total medals each, but the Netherlands are in the fourth spot due to having a higher number of silver medals.

CBS Sports has done a good job at keeping those outside of South Korea updated with the time change and trying to keep everything in check. As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, it is actually 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in PyeongChang.

With that major time difference, 15 full days of competition have been completed in the 2018 Winter Olympics with only four remaining. Everything comes to a close on Sunday, but it’s time to check out where the world stands in the medal count standings now.

Scoring a bronze in the event during NBC’s primetime coverage, the much-medaled skier helped bring America’s medal count out of the XXIII Winter Olympics to 16, good for…

Source: https://t.co/VQBsRIhu7R pic.twitter.com/QOIVHnYrjK — DC ᴱᶜᴴᵒ ☔ (@DBC_38) February 21, 2018

The following list has the countries and the medals they have won as far as Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The order is going by the total medal count which is updated daily on the official website for the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Country: Gold – Silver – Bronze – Total

1. Norway: 13 – 11 – 9 – 33

2. Germany: 12 – 7 – 5 – 24

3. Canada: 9 – 5 – 7 – 21

4. Netherlands: 6 – 6 – 4 – 16

5. United States: 6 – 4 – 6 – 16

6. France: 5 – 4 – 5 – 14

7. Olympic Athlete from Russia: 0 – 4 – 9 – 13

8. Japan: 3 – 5 – 3 – 11

9. Austria: 4 – 2 – 4 – 10

10. South Korea: 4 – 3 – 2 – 9

11. Italy: 3 – 2 – 4 – 9

12. Sweden: 4 – 4 – 0 – 8

13. Switzerland: 2 – 5 – 1 – 8

14. China: 0 – 5 – 2 – 7

15. Czech Republic: 1 – 2 – 3 – 5

16. Great Britain: 1 – 0 – 3 – 4

17. Finland: 0 – 0 – 4 – 4

18. Slovakia: 1 – 2 – 0 – 3

19. Australia: 0 – 2 – 1 – 3

20. Belarus: 1 – 1 – 0 – 2

21. Poland: 1 – 0 – 1 – 2

22. Spain: 0 – 0 – 2 – 2

23. Ukraine: 1 – 0 – 0 – 1

24. Slovenia: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

25. Kazakhstan: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

26. Latvia: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

27. Liechtenstein: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

The Dutch have 11 out of the 27 individual speed skating medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics — Ntutu Letseka (@gosharpshooter) February 21, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics are moving right along in PyeongChang, South Korea, and there are only a few days remaining until they’re done for another four years. Norway is way out in front as the leader in the medal count standings through 15 full days of events, but there are still plenty of chances left for countries to catch up. Thursday brings seven more medal events and it will be interesting to see how things may change after they’re over.