Fan Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Messages Sponsors To Pull Their Ads While Jenelle Evans Is On, Is Having Success

Thus far, at least one sponsor has pulled their ads during 'Teen Mom 2' programming.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are already aware that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired for embarking on a homophobic and transphobic rant yesterday. MTV cut ties with him immediately, though this is the most recent incident in a long line of issues with the Eason family and Jenelle Evans in general. While Jenelle hasn’t been fired from the show yet, it is rumored that her future with MTV hangs in the balance.

One fan of Teen Mom 2 is so adamant about the cause that they have taken the time to tweet almost every company that advertises with MTV in the hopes that Jenelle Evans will eventually also get the ax from the show. The Twitter user, who goes by the name @SP1LL1NGtea, has encouraged other users to also write to companies to ensure they pull their ads as long as Jenelle is on the show.

For those familiar with the 2015 Duggar controversy, when it was brought to light that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, had molested five young women (four of whom being his own siblings), advertisers quickly pulled from the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, and it had to be canceled due to lack of support. This is the same model that this Twitter user is hoping to achieve.

Thus far, the user has been successful in getting Cesar’s Canine Cuisine to step down from advertising with Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG.

I slid into every DM I could. Hopefully this makes an impact on JE’s employment status. pic.twitter.com/Q1wjF0No9h — Spilling ☕️ (@SP1LL1NGtea) February 21, 2018

Good morning! You will be happy to know we have been in contact with our rep and will no longer be airing any commercials during Teen Mom programming. Thanks! — Cesar Canine Cuisine (@CesarCuisine) February 21, 2018

Others have joined in with this Twitter user, telling MTV’s advertisers that they should not support Jenelle after a myriad of abusive of inconsiderate behavior has been showcased on Teen Mom 2.

The person in charge of the account is also attempting to get Briana DeJesus fired for her comments about Logan Paul’s off-color YouTube video, which was shot in the so-called Japanese suicide forest. However, it appears getting Jenelle fired is a much more pressing issue at the moment.

Cast members of Teen Mom 2 expressed major relief when they heard the news that David had been ousted for the show, with many of them saying they have had unpleasant contact with him during the time he’s been involved with the show.