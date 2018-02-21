Luann De Lesseps Getting Her Attitude Back: Did Her Legal Issue Keep Her Away From ‘RHONY’ Trip?

Luann De Lesseps has pleaded not guilty to a list of charges against her after an incident that happened around Christmas. Luann was charged with a felony and a list of charges, including battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person. Luann was embarrassed after her arrest and the story about her behavior went public. She wasn’t sure how to handle everything, so she checked into a treatment facility. A month later, she resurfaced and filmed a lunch scene with her Real Housewives of New York co-stars. Since returning from treatment, she has kept a low profile.

According to a new Instagram post, Luann De Lesseps is now revealing that she’s doing well. Over the past couple of weeks, Luann has only posted a few images and videos, and it appears that she’s spending plenty of time with her children. Yesterday, she shared a photo of herself in a dress and with makeup on. In her caption, she revealed that it’s all about her attitude. It sounds like she’s focusing on keeping a positive attitude during a rough time, as she’s waiting to hear back regarding a trial. She still faces up to 10 years in prison.

One can imagine Luann De Lesseps could have used a vacation with her friends after pleading not guilty to the charges she’s facing. Her Real Housewives of New York co-stars recently went on a trip to Colombia, and it sounds like they had a great time, as photos have surfaced on Twitter. However, Luann isn’t in any of the photos, which could mean she stayed at home in New York. She didn’t share any photos of herself on vacation either, which could mean she’s taking it easy at home. While she could have chosen to stay behind with her children, she could also be in the United States because of her pending case. She might have refrained from traveling outside of the United States because prosecutors may be worried about her fleeing from her charges.

Luann De Lesseps may have documented her own journey with her legal issues for The Real Housewives of New York. Fans are interested to see this upcoming season.