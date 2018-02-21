Melania Trump In Disconnect Mode — Noted By ‘Expert’ Tapped By Hollywood Life

An expert takes a crack at analyzing what's going on with Donald and Melania Trump's marriage after studying their latest pictures.

Another day and another body language expert has come up to the plate to take a swing at analyzing Melania Trump through recent pictures that emerged online. The latest scoop on the Donald and Melania Trump connection is that there is none, according to Patti Wood. Hollywood Life conveys that Wood is a body language expert and author of the book Snap: Making The Most Of First Impressions, Body Language & Charisma.

Hollywood Life tapped into Wood’s expertise for a recent article about the relationship of Donald and Melania Trump, “who don’t seem like a couple” in the new pictures that emerged online this week. This isn’t the first body language expert to make the headlines with a Melania Trump analyzation. The First Lady’s behaviors at the State of the Union address were also under the microscope of another body language expert, according to the Huffington Post.

At the State of the Union Adress, Melania was described as “watching from the gallery. The First Lady’s “facial expressions vacillated from smiles to strained looks,” writes the Huffington Post. Joe Navarro, a body language expert and author of What Every Body Is Saying: An Ex-FBI Agent’s Guide to Speed-Reading People, reported his opinion on Melania’s actions while at the State of the Union Address. Navarro said:

“It was not that she looked stoic, though she often did, it was almost a distant pained look. She almost mechanically stood and applauded, without any form of alacrity. That may speak to some psychological discomfort and emotional pain.”

The latest pictures to tell a story for a body language expert are the photos that were circulated online of Melania and Donald visiting the victims of the school shooting in Florida. The couple was captured on camera as they made their way through the hospital corridors and it was during this time when another “body language expert” offered up her impressions of what you were seeing or not seeing to be more precise.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Wood points to the couple appearing very “distant” from one another” and painting a picture of Melania’s presence as “tense” with her feet “so close together they were almost touching.” This was most likely due to tension, suggests Wood. Her arms and legs remained very close to her body and Wood said this is a position people find themselves in when they are afraid.

Melania stance “shows fear,” claims this expert, who went on to say that with “no life” in her arms or legs, she looked as if she was in a totally “rigid” stance. She was seen in this position in the pictures while standing nearby her husband. One of those photos is shown above. Wood conveys an “enormous amount of tension,” is seen coming from Melania with her feet so close together and her arms stiff at her side.

The body language expert also pointed to Trump and Melania being in a place that was somber and sad, as they were visiting the victims of a horrendous shooting and this would play on anyone’s emotions. You would expect this husband and wife team to console each other through this visit, but there didn’t appear there was any of this going on said Wood from the pictures she analyzed.

Woods notes that Melania stands with her arms stiff at her sides and she is not offering any comfort to Trump. He is not offering any to her as well, leaving Wood to say “there’s no connection between them.”

These pictures come on the heels of the reports of Donald Trump’s alleged affairs with a porn star and a Playgirl. Hollywood Life suggests that Melania seems to avoid any type of affection in public with her husband since the first allegations hit the headlines followed by Trump’s lawyer’s admission of paying off the porn star. These affair allegations have been denied by President Trump.