Kailyn Lowry Reacts To David Eason’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing In ‘In Touch Weekly’

The reality star says she's 'so happy' MTV drew the line.

Kailyn Lowry, who has been feuding with Jenelle Evans and her husband via social media for several months, is now reacting to Jenelle’s husband being fired from the series. Although Jenelle Evans sent Kailyn Lowry a cease and desist several months ago, this didn’t stop the pair from openly fighting via the Internet.

The pair were at war over Kailyn and co-star Leah Messer talking about the “balloon and knife” incident, in which Jenelle’s husband popped several balloons on the set of an MTV special with a knife during a drunken rage. Leah stated that at least one of her children were scared by the incident, and though Kail wasn’t present, she says the event sealed the deal when it came to her feelings about David.

David Eason was recently axed from the Teen Mom 2 show after going off on a Twitter rant about homosexual and transgender individuals, which Kailyn stated on her Twitter was “disturbing.”

She has gone on to speak to In Touch Weekly to reveal some of her thoughts about the firing and no longer working with David.

“The knife and balloon incident was enough for me. But I’m so glad MTV drew the line.”

Jenelle Evans tried to state that the knife and balloon incident was no big deal, but it appears the cast begs to differ.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were also the subject of controversy on Valentine’s Day, immediately following the devastating Parkland shooting. David posted a photo of Jenelle holding an assault rifle and doing “target practice,” which many felt was totally inappropriate following a school shooting.

After the backlash, Jenelle dismissed it as “bad timing” with a shrug face. However, fans weren’t taking the comments lying down, and some even suggested she and David be fired from the show last week. The new angry works about the LGBTQ community is simply icing on the cake for those who are already sick of Jenelle’s behavior.

Jenelle Evans has found a friend in co-star Briana DeJesus, and the pair have supported one another through their feuds with Kailyn Lowry. Briana’s feud with Kail, however, was more to do with the fact that she was dating Kail’s ex-husband and father to her second son, Lincoln.