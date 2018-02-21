Wendy Williams Graves Disease Hyperthyroidism Video: ‘I Still Weigh 146 Pounds – Wendy Staff, Stop Whispering’

Wendy Williams shocked her audience on Wednesday by announcing her Graves disease diagnosis as related to hyperthyroidism. Wendy's doctor urges a three-week vacation.

One day after Wendy Williams gained a bunch of backlash for claiming that Beyonce needed auto-tune in order to sing live, while Mariah Carey and others did not, as reported by the Inquisitr, Wendy gained more attention for a diagnosis of Graves’ disease. As seen in the below video, Wendy spoke about being a 53-year-old woman who has gone without her menstrual cycle for about one year. Wendy told her audience that she thought was she going through menopause and feeling the stress of applying for colleges for her son and looking over essays. Williams explained that her son, Kevin, got accepted into his favorite college, as Wendy dealt with the prom, fitting him “for a costume, visiting the campus,” and the like. Even when light bulbs blow out around the house, it stressed Wendy out.

The eye thing is something you all caught, Williams said, noting that her audience noticed things about her that she didn’t necessarily connect with Graves’ disease. Wendy cried as she told her staff that they may do a lot of joking around the set, but Williams professed her love for her staff and her viewers.

“Dry mouth, please. I’ve got the wettest mouth ever.”

Wendy explained her hyperthyroidism is attached to Graves’ disease, even though she might not experience all of the symptoms that some folks experience with the disease. Wendy said the condition squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs and promotes nervousness.

“No I’m not nervous. Anxiety. Please, I’m over 30 years in this game. Now I can cop to irritability. I will snap your head off. I thought it was just me micromanaging my husband, my son, bulbs, the dog.”

Graves’ disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a disorder with the immune system.



Wendy spoke about moist hands and trouble sleeping being additional symptoms of Graves’ disease.

“Oh yes. I’ve been telling you for awhile I wake up, I can’t sleep. I take the melatonin.”

However, the “difficulty swallowing” symptom isn’t one that Wendy experiences, Williams joked as she wagged her finger in the air and laughed with her audience as she touched her throat. The rapid heartbeat and intolerance for heat are additional symptoms.

Wendy urged women to not put the health of their families above their own health, describing how she had her endocrinology appointment in December but canceled it for a very important meeting. Wendy’s rescheduled appointment was Tuesday, which is when she got the news about her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

As reported by TMZ, Wendy was ordered to take three weeks off from her show; however, Williams only wants to take two weeks off.

“I feel like there are birds swimming around my head, like a cartoon. Like constantly high, but not high. Constantly ‘on one,’ do you know? I bet you do. So what I want to say to women more than men, ‘Stop putting everyone first because if we’re not good, they are not good.'”

Wendy told her viewers that the Graves’ disease makes her feel confused and high.

Wendy explained that health insurance is really important and urged her viewers to get pap smears and mammograms.

“Attention Wendy staff: Stop looking at me like a weirdo. My doctor prescribed, as of today, three weeks of vacation. [Audience applauds.] What? Who are you? I was pissed. Encore performances, really? Our encores are better than most.”

My ears are leaking, Wendy said, but then dabbed at her eyes with Q-tips, declaring she’ll be back in two weeks because she’s not a rich woman via an inheritance.

“I’m not an heiress. Who’s gonna pay my bills? I come from working class.”

Wendy noted that she still weighs 146 pounds, after having lost 50 pounds, down from 195 pounds. Williams stated that weight loss can be a symptom of Graves’ disease.

“I’m always working. Work that’s all I do.”

Relax and stop whispering, Wendy told her staff. Watch the latest Wendy videos on YouTube.