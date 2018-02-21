‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Valerie Goes On A Rampage As Eli & Lani Struggle To Keep Their Shocking Secret

Will Valerie out Lani and Eli's big baby secret?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) is about to take matters into her own hands. As fans know, Valerie took it upon herself to find out that Lani is actually pregnant with her son Eli’s baby, not the child of JJ Deveraux as she was claiming to be. Valerie took it upon herself to confront Lani about her lies and basically demanded that Lani come clean and tell Eli the truth about the pregnancy.

According to a February 21 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Valerie will be shocked when she learns Lani told Eli that the baby she is pregnant with belongs to him. Val believed that Eli would do the stand-up thing and demand to be in the child’s life as the father. However, Lani gave Eli a sob story about how she wanted her boyfriend, JJ, to raise the child as his own, especially since it is something that is giving JJ a reason to live after his suicide scare. Eli is now keeping the paternity secret, and Valerie might not be able to keep quiet with the information.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli agreed to stay quiet about Lani’s baby secret because he doesn’t want to destroy her relationship with JJ. However, Eli’s motives were also a bit selfish. Eli doesn’t want his girlfriend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), to find out that he cheated on her with Lani and is now expecting a child with her. Gabi has been through a lot in her personal life, and Lani has been the source of pain for her in the past.

In the latest #DAYS, Lani makes a confession to Eli.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/EQ4wkjgWlp — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 8, 2018

As many Days of Our Lives viewers may remember, when Gabi was with JJ, he got drunk and cheated on her with Lani. The betrayal caused Gabi and JJ to break up. Now, Gabi is being accused of killing Andre DiMera, and the baby bombshell could break her if she finds out about Eli’s infidelity. However, Valerie may have other plans if she decides to go public with the huge baby secret.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.