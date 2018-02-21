Bethenny Frankel Breaks Her Silence On Boating Incident: The ‘Details Being Reported Are False’

Bethenny Frankel was in Colombia last week as she traveled with her Real Housewives of New York co-stars on a cast trip. The ladies are currently busy filming the newest season, and it sounds like they are getting an eventful trip filmed for the upcoming season. Bravo hasn’t announced the new season just yet, but the show usually returns in May. However, it sounds like the trip to Colombia wasn’t all dining, drinking, and gossiping. Instead, the tabloids are reporting that the ladies were on a boat that caught fire and started to take on water. Bravo is also reportedly offering the ladies therapy to deal with the aftermath of the boating incident. But it sounds like things may have been exaggerated, as Frankel is now breaking her silence about the boating incident.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that a boating incident did happen and that the ladies are all fine. However, she also revealed that the tabloids appear to be stretching the truth slightly. In her tweet, Bethenny downright revealed that the facts that are being reported are false and fans shouldn’t believe everything that they read. She didn’t explain what happened, as fans will have to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York to see this incident for themselves.

“One thing abt the housewives…we never let the truth get in the way of a good story. There was a boating incident. That said, the details being reported are false,” Bethenny Frankel explained on Twitter days after returning home.

None of the other ladies have said anything about the event. It’s possible that they aren’t dishing any details about the event because of their Bravo contracts. These ladies aren’t always allowed to speak out about the things they are filming, but Bethenny may have received tweets and messages from fans about the incident. Maybe she didn’t want to worry her fans about the incident. While there may have been a fire and the boat may have been taking on water, the ladies may not have been in danger at any point.

Bethenny Frankel is currently in New York City working on her business. She went on a ski trip after returning from Colombia, possibly to get some bonding time in with her daughter.