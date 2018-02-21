Jennifer Aniston: How Star Is Coping Post-Split, Believes In Love, Not Eager To Date, According To ‘People’

Jennifer Aniston has been unlucky in love during her decades in the spotlight. The beloved actress, who always wears a smile and wows in admirable fashions while imparting health tips and advice about maintaining balance, generally seems to have it together.

The latest news that Jen is going through a divorce with her husband of two years, Justin Theroux, reminds fans that the star is human and has her own difficulties. The estranged couple announced that they have, in fact, been separated since last year in a joint statement last week, within which the pair expressed their ongoing affection and friendship with one another.

According to CNN, Jen and Justin shared a joint statement a few days ago.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement reads.

The couple decided to share that they split before the rumors and tabloid gossip skewed the truth.

Rumors are still making the rounds, however, regarding why the split happened and how Aniston is coping. A source spoke with People about the Friends star’s state at the moment and about how Jen views love at this point.

The publication’s source claims Aniston is “sad and disappointed” over the split from Theroux and that the beauty “didn’t expect to be single again.”

Although Aniston is not at all looking forward to getting back out there and dating again, the 49-year-old still believes in love.

“[S]he isn’t a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant,” an insider shared, adding that “[Jen] hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Justin, 46, and Jen were a couple for seven years and were married for over two years. The estranged couple is rumored to have met on Valentine’s Day to determine how to announce their separation. On Thursday, February 15, news broke about Aniston and Theroux’s split.

The news comes at a time that has Jen and Brad fans in a frenzy with hopes that the former couple will rekindle their romance, seeing as Brad Pitt is also in the middle of a divorce from Angelina Jolie.