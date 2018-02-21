Billy Graham’s Death: Net Worth, Son Franklin Graham, Wife Ruth Graham And Other Facts About The US Evangelist

Supporters around the world have been rocked by Billy Graham’s death. The influential evangelist died at the age of 99. The preacher’s financial success helped him accumulate a high net worth. Billy Graham and his wife Ruth had five children together and the celebrated preacher is survived by 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Graham’s net worth was estimated to be about $25 million. The preacher had written numerous books. The late evangelist’s books had sold over 12 million copies in the 70s and earned millions of dollars in royalties and contributed to his high net worth.

His book, Hope For Each Day, had sold over a million copies by 2014, according to Harper Collins.

Graham was best known for hosting the annual Billy Graham Crusades, which he began in 40s, until his retirement in 2005.

Despite his retirement, Graham continued to provide spiritual counsel to numerous presidents, including Barack Obama. He used his influence to help end racial segregation and invited Martin Luther King Jr. to preach alongside him in the 1950s.

Billy Graham used his net worth to help others and bailed Martin Luther King Jr. out of jail after he was arrested for protesting, according to Vox.

Billy Graham’s legacy lives through his children. His oldest son, Franklin Graham, is the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, while one of his daughters, Anne Graham Lotz, runs AnGel ministries.

The Gospel is about to be preached by @Franklin_Graham in Round Rock. #DecisionTexas pic.twitter.com/97dkbLBEQU — Billy Graham (@BillyGraham) October 17, 2017

Billy met his wife Ruth in college and remained a couple for over 60 years until her death in 2007 at the age of 87. The preacher described his wife as his soulmate and best friend. Throughout his career, Graham is estimated to have personally preached to more than 200 million people and has been viewed by billions.

He credited his wife with helping him begin his ministry and spoke about their romance after her death.

Graham avoided sexual or financial scandals, which dogged other prominent evangelists such as Jim Bakker. Billy Graham maintained his reputation and was consistently ranked among the most admired and influential preachers in the 20th century.

PHOTOS: Billy Graham: The evangelist pastor's life in pictures https://t.co/RW7eqrZrQ3 ???? pic.twitter.com/uXSXgGWdGG — NBC News Pictures (@NBCNewsPictures) February 21, 2018

President Donald Trump reacted to his death calling him a great and special man. Vice President Mike Pence praised Graham as a man whose voice changed the lives of millions.

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

