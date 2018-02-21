‘Teen Mom’ Stars React To MTV Firing Jenelle Evans’ Husband, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The 'Teen Mom' stars are not happy about David Eason's recent comments.

MTV has officially fired Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, from Teen Mom 2. The network announced on Tuesday night that they decided to cut ties with David after he wrote a series of homophobic tweets.

According to a February 21 report by Hollwood Life, other Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG stars like Farrah Abraham, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry are now speaking out about David Eason being fired from the show. When Kailyn heard about the tweets written by Jenelle Evans’ husband, she took to her own Twitter account to reveal that she was “disturbed” by David Eason’s words. Lowry added that “people are removed” from television shows for making similar comments and that she was confused about why MTV would allow David to “get away with this.”

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer echoed Kailyn Lowry words about Jenelle Evans and David Eason. Messer also called Eason’s comments “disturbing,” revealing that the couple needs “help” and that something should be done about the situation. Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska, also encouraged fans to report David’s Twitter account, calling his posts “hateful garbage.”

Eventually, David Eason and Jenelle Evans both deleted their Twitter accounts, and Jenelle defended David via a statement made to TMZ. The Teen Mom 2 star said that her husband does not hate the LGTBQ community and that he had decided to keep his comments to himself going forward. However, the statement didn’t do much to appease MTV, as the network revealed that they would be cutting ties immediately with Eason. Many members of the Teen Mom family then used social media to seemingly agree with the decision to fire David by posting news articles about the firing and retweeting others who were happy about the news.

I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2018

Currently, Jenelle Evans status has not been revealed. There is a chance that she will continue to appear on Teen Mom 2 without David Eason. However, as many fans know, Jenelle usually does the majority of filming with David and her children. The situation could cause problems for production, and it seems that all the drama will be caught by MTV cameras.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.