Meghan Markle’s Pal, Fashion Designer Roland Mouret, Spills On Her Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry is still a few months away, but her designer friend, Roland Mouret, may have revealed some major hints about her wedding dress. The Suits star has yet to reveal who will design her dress for the big day, but it sounds like Mouret may have landed the job. What exactly did he reveal about Markle’s wedding gown?

According to People, Markle and Mouret have been good friends for several years. The two originally met in Istanbul, where Mouret offered to design her clothes.

The London-based designer has been close friends with Markle ever since and often makes it onto her Instagram page. While Markle has worn Mouret’s designs in the past, he wouldn’t say whether he’s designing her dress for the royal wedding.

“Mmmmm, I don’t want to say. No comment. It’s…there is no comment on that. She’s a friend. And that’s…I can’t say. Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her.”

The chance to design Markle’s wedding dress is the envy of designers around the world. There’s no telling what kind of look Markle will pick for the big day, but fans do know that her favorite celebrity wedding dress of all time was worn by Carolyn Bessette during her wedding with John F. Kennedy Jr.

Although we’ve already seen Markle walk down the aisle as Rachel Zane in Suits, experts believe that she’ll settle on a simpler style when she ties the knot with Prince Harry this spring.

In fact, British designer Suzanne Neville believes Markle’s dress will feature little detail and clean lines. Neville also thinks Markle will go for a more traditional yet elegant look and that the gown will feature some kind of modern twist. Of course, we won’t know for sure until Markle walks down the aisle.

In the meantime, rumors surrounding Markle’s dress are reaching new heights. In the most recent development, Markle’s bestie, Mille Mackintosh, was spotted lugging around a hidden dress outside of a London outlet, Jimmy Choo, which happens to be one of Markle’s favorite shoemakers.

The news comes shortly after Mackintosh was announced as Markle’s wedding coordinator. It isn’t known if Mackintosh was carrying Markle’s wedding dress, but it is certainly fun to speculate.

Markle and Harry are set to exchange vows inside St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The actress has not commented on the wedding dress rumors. As far as which designer will get the opportunity to create Markle’s dress, there are a few different frontrunners.

This includes Ralph & Russo, the company that designed Markle’s engagement gown; Misha Nonoo, the person who introduced Markle and Harry; Antonio Berardi, who has designed clothes for the actress in the past; and Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle’s celebrity of choice.