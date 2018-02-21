WaPo: Melania Trump Photo Ban, ‘Screaming’ White House Press Aide: No Pictures Allowed Of First Lady’s Arrival

'Washington Post' reporter Josh Dawsey described the melee that allegedly happened on Friday, February 16, when Melania Trump boarded Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

Photographer Susan Walsh was able to take a photo of the back of First Lady Melania Trump as Melania boarded Air Force One on Friday, February 16, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, en route to Palm Beach, as reported by the Inquisitr. Melania’s hair blew in the wind that afternoon as Mrs. Trump ascended the stairs of Air Force One, prior to spending time in Florida for the President’s Day holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a popular tweet from Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post, which can be seen below, the arrival of Melania’s motorcade did not come without controversy. Dawsey tweeted at 2:59 p.m. that day that reporters were invited to board Air Force One, but were soon rushed off the plane and then escorted quickly back inside as the motorcade containing Melania arrived. Josh wrote there was “some screaming from a White House press aide. No pictures allowed of first lady’s arrival.”

Jordan Fabian of the Hill reported that Marine One landed at Joint Base Andrews at 3:18 p.m. that afternoon, with President Donald Trump dressed in a dark suit, topped off by a blue striped tie. President Trump may have chatted with an Air Force service member and waved at reporters, but he didn’t answer shouted questions from journalists. Fabian noted that “FLOTUS arrived separately about 20 minutes before the president and boarded the aircraft,” and that Air Force One left for takeoff at 3:27 p.m. ET.

Fabian from the Hill did not report about the screaming from the White House aide, at least not on February 16, at 5:43 p.m. ET, when Jordan wrote of Air Force One landing at Palm Beach International Airport at 5:30 p.m. Fabian did describe the journey as an “uneventful flight,” but noted that “there was no in-flight gaggle, marking the third straight day a White House spokesperson has not appeared before the press corps to face questions.”

Fabian wrote of Mr. and Mrs. Trump deplaning together as President Trump waved to the cameras before getting into the waiting motorcade, whilst Melania “did not wave and got into vehicle.”

Press was invited to get on Air Force One, then rushed off and hurried back inside as Melania Trump's motorcade pulled up. Some screaming from a White House press aide. No pictures allowed of first lady's arrival. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 16, 2018

No photos of Melania could be readily found via Getty Images from that arrival and departure from Andrews Air Force Base. Other images, like the one above, display President Trump arriving with Melania at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, later that day.

As reported by Fabian of the Hill, in his pool report from February 16, at 9:36 p.m. ET, Melania and Donald arrived at Mar-a-Lago at 9:28 p.m. that night, after the long 45-minute drive from Ft. Lauderdale.