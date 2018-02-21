‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Election Fix Revealed, Alexis Declared Mayor, Furious Jim Blows Up PC

Another Port Charles election was rigged, Ned didn't really win, and things turn explosive for GH's 14,000th milestone episode.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) did more than play a little dirty by publishing a smear article in a tabloid about Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Jim was snatching up Charles Street properties and needed the election for mayor to go to Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) and for the bill allowing his development to be approved. Both went through without a hitch, and that’s a sure sign that something is up. It turns out that Ned might not be the mayor after all.

Mayoral Race Rigging Recently Teased

Several weeks back, an older storyline was churned up to foreshadow corruption in the 2018 Port Charles’ mayoral race. GH spoilers from Soap Central showed that Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) found ballots from the Lomax vs. Felicia race at Wyndemere. That laid the groundwork for this mayor’s race of Ned vs. Alexis, after Genie Francis was back-burnered, but also set the stage for corruption. Jim showed he’s skeevy and plays dirty, so rigging the election is a natural step for him.

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps state that Jim’s “fortunes hinge on Ned winning the election” and that’s a key point. Jim needed the proposition to pass and Ned in the seat of power to support his lucrative development project. But with so many in Port Charles opposed to the measure, it sure seemed strange that it passed so easily. New spoilers and rumors tease the election results were tampered and it will all come out soon, triggering an explosive reaction from Jim Harvey.

Big Boom For Friday’s 14,000th Episode

It will take Alexis a minute to consider whether she was cheated out of the election because she’s distracted when she wakes up naked with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), as shown by GH spoilers from an ABC Twitter video. The 12-step buddies maintained their sobriety but engaged in some sexy shenanigans after her stunning loss at the polls. At first, Alexis assumes the tabloid article about Julian Jerome (William deVry) tanked her election hopes, but then other info emerges that casts doubt on the results.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jim was desperate to see his investment pay off and Blasting News hints at an “act of God” coming this Friday to coincide with the 14,000th episode of GH is his fault. Spoilers say the corruption is quickly exposed because everyone at City Hall is on high alert because of how Lomax stole the last election with the help of Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher). When the scam is revealed, Ned’s win is stripped, and Alexis will be handed the keys to the city.

Jim Harvey Takes Revenge On Port Charles

Not only is Jim Harvey a shady real estate developer, but also a predator and his role in Drew Cain (Billy Miller) and Franco’s (Roger Howarth) abusive childhood is soon revealed. Franco demands answers from Jim, says Soap Central‘s General Hospital spoilers. With the election fraud exposed, Jim is about to lose everything, and he acts in desperation and sets off an explosion in Port Charles to make sure properties are destroyed and he can rebuild.

Some local PC people play hero and there is rumored to be no loss of life, but Jim is proved the culprit. When the dust settles, Charles Street will be worse for wear, but not destroyed, Alexis should be the Mayor, and Ned needs to rethink his corporate alliances after the Jim debacle. Of course, Alexis and Finn must decide whether their night of passion was a mistake or the start of something new. With Julian’s eyes on Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), there’s no telling which way this story will twist.

Don’t miss Friday’s big blast of an episode when GH hits its 14,000th show milestone. Catch up on the latest scoop for the next two weeks, see how Nelle talks her way into the Q mansion, find out when Liason sees a spark after the Friz wedding fail, and how Griffin saves Kiki from a predator at work. Watch ABC for new GH episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.