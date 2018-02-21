Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Talking Marriage And Kids, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

The lovebirds are seriously considering a future together, according to reports.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are thinking about taking their relationship to the next level, according to Hollywood Life. The report via Hollywood Life claims that Bieber, inspired by his dad’s wedding, also has marriage on his mind. The 23-year-old seems to have caught the bug at his dad’s recent wedding in Jamaica, according to reports. However, the only thing that seems to be standing in his way is Mandy Teefeey.

Selena was invited by Justin to be his date to his dad’s wedding in Jamaica, according to E! News. The report says that Selena gets along famously with Justin’s family; Justin’s cousins even shared some selfies with the songstress on social media ahead of the wedding.

Unfortunately, Justin Bieber can’t say the same for Selena’s family, especially her mom. Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, seems to be unhappy with the couple’s rekindled romance according to reports. The 41-year-old mother reportedly had arguments with her daughter concerning her romance with Bieber.

In a report on Gossip Cop on January 16, Teefeey stressed her unhappiness with her daughter’s relationship with Justin but promised to support her as a mother, saying, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

“Selena told Justin that since she has been recovering from her kidney operation she just wants to live life more freely, and she has been thinking a lot about ‘What if’ and what if she had never gotten her transplant from Francia, and that made Justin really emotional. He can’t imagine what life would be like without Selena and he let her know that he’s ready for the next step whenever she is. Whether that be engagement or children or whatever, he’ll be ready.”

The report from Hollywood life claims that Justin is doing his best to convince Teefeey that he is a changed man. The report alleges that Justin has grown up so much since the last time they were last together in his wild teens. The pop singer seems to be a well behaved, church-going guy and has been doing everything possible to show his seriousness with Selena.

Photo of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spotted out today. (February 20) pic.twitter.com/VhqVi31FZT — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) February 20, 2018

The report also says that Justin and Selena have been discussing their future together, and they can see themselves as a married couple with kids. The couple was seen enjoying their vacation, showing their love for one another. The E! News report claims that the lovebirds look very happy together and kissing. Justin’s dad, Jeremy, got married to his sweetheart, Chelsey Rebelo, in Jamaica in the presence of a few friends and family members.

“Justin has been thinking a lot about his future with Selena since they’ve been in Jamaica. Justin’s really inspired right now and that has not only sparked new music from Justin, but personal conversation with his loved ones as well. Justin and Selena have been having discussions about their future together and they can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids together.”

Fans of Justin and Selena have been thrilled with pictures of the couple taking walks, kissing, and holding hands in Jamaica. Even though Mandy may still not approve, she may eventually give in if Justin proposes and Selena says yes.