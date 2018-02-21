Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Split: Brad Pitt Has Been A Constant Problem For Them, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Will Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ever get back together?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split has stunned many fans. However, the divorce announcement has also sparked speculation about the actress possibly getting back together with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. While the rumors about Jennifer and Brad have been swirling for years, Aniston and Pitt’s relationship was reportedly a cause of stress in her marriage to Theroux.

According to a February 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, a source close to Jennifer Aniston reveals that the actress has kept souvenirs from her life with Brad Pitt, and Justin Theroux was not happy when he stumbled across some of them. The insider reveals that once Justin found old love notes that Brad had written Jennifer. Many of the notes were written on Post-Its and said things such as “You looked nice tonight.”

Jennifer Aniston reportedly told Justin Theroux that the notes were not a big deal, but the impact of finding the little love letters was allegedly huge for Justin. The insider claims that Theroux “wasn’t thrilled” about finding Brad Pitt’s notes and that they only added to his insecurity in the relationship.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s marriage seemingly loomed over her relationship with Justin Theroux from the start. Aniston, who was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, divorced the actor when he allegedly had an affair with Angelina Jolie. Not long after their split, Pitt and Jolie made their relationship public and ended up raising six children together, three adopted and three biological. The Jolie-Pitt family became Hollywood royalty, and eventually, the couple known as “Brangelina” tied the knot. However, the couple shockingly announced their divorce in late 2016. As soon as the divorce news hit, fans immediately began wondering if Brad would get back together with Jennifer Aniston.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s marriage was kept mostly under wraps. The couple tried to keep their relationship as private as possible and didn’t announce their split until months after it had happened. The pair released a joint statement revealing that they are still good friends and that they plan to continue their friendship even though their marriage is over.

It seems all eyes will be on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in the coming months to see if there are any signs that they may be reuniting.