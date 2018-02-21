Brand New Enhanced Dining Experience Coming To Be Our Guest In Magic Kingdom This Summer

After weeks of wondering what was going on at Be Our Guest, there are now some answers.

Last month, there were some issues with Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom which had guests wondering what was going on during the summer. Dinner reservations were not available for most of July and scarce for August, but Disney insisted it was just their system. Now, some answers have been given as a brand new “enhanced dining experience” has been revealed for those heading to Walt Disney World.

For those who don’t have a wide variety of taste, you may want to sit this one out or be willing to try something very unique. As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the culinary teams at Walt Disney World have been working very hard and it appears as if they are focusing on making the menu of Be Our Guest fit more of the theme.

Starting in the summer, Be Our Guest will have a much different menu and experience for dinner reservations. Not only will it be an enhanced prix fixe menu, but it is going to focus on a number of French-inspired dishes which will make you feel as if you’re right there in the story of Beauty and the Beast.

Whether this makes the elusive Be Our Guest dinner reservations easier or more difficult to get, remains to be seen.

An enhanced dining experience is coming to Be Our Guest Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park starting this summer! Find out more: https://t.co/ZMTypCETlB pic.twitter.com/DHMlsCP0XG — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 21, 2018

The new three-course dinner will include a guest’s choice of an appetizer and entree which will be followed by a personal dessert platter. Some of the dishes will be quite unique and more fitted for someone who has a liking for French food and dishes.

For those wondering more about the dinner menu, be prepared for something that is unlike virtually anything else you’ll find in Magic Kingdom. As the Disney Parks Blog describes, it’s going to be for those who aren’t afraid to venture outside of their comfort zones with food.

“To start off your meal, the appetizer menu will include favorites like the French Onion Soup in addition to rich new offerings like Charred Octopus with citrus-laced fingerling potatoes, pickled hearts of palm and red pepper coulis; Escargot with herb garlic butter and toasted gremolata; and a selection of assorted meats and artisanal cheeses such as chicken liver pâté, chorizo sausage Manchego, and truffle tremor.”

The main course will include entree options such as Grilled Center-Cut Filet Mignon and Smokes Black-Eye Pea Tortellini as a couple of the features. There will also be Kurobuta Pork Tenderloins, Roasted Lamb Chops, Saffron-Infused Seafood Bouillabaisse, and Poulet Rouge Chicken as other choices.

No word on the exquisite desserts coming just yet, but the chefs are still working on those.

Be Our Guest restaurant has always been one of the hardest dining locations to get a reservation for, and it has been that way since it has opened. No other real information has been given other than this new enhanced dining experience will begin for dinner on July 27, 2018. Reservations officially open on Friday, and there is no official word on the status of the Beast appearing at dinner, but one would think he’ll still be there.