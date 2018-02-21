Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Meet To Calm Meghan’s ‘Pre-Wedding Butterflies,’ Reports ‘Express’

The notion that the two sisters-in-law are friends is a blow against rumors that they're feuding.

Meghan Markle, like almost all brides, is nervous about her upcoming wedding and her new role as a wife, and she’s been meeting with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, to calm her fears, the Express is reporting.

As is usually the case when it comes to the private lives of royals, this information comes from anonymous insider sources. And as is usually the case with such sources, they are impossible to verify. So, you know, take it with a grain of salt.

As you know, Meghan and Kate are practically neighbors, living within a few hundred yards of each other in separate, private quarters on the grounds of Kensington Palace. As such, that means that she can vent, cry, or just talk with Kate whenever she feels like she needs to — she’s just a short walk away.

And it appears that the two have been meeting frequently to help Meghan with a problem that plagues many brides: the dreaded pre-wedding jitters. A source says that the privacy of Kensington Palace hides something about Meghan that she’d rather not let the public see: her insecurity.

“Meghan may appear confident when on royal walkabouts, but she does have some pre-wedding butterflies – not about Harry, but about her new life.”

As the source mentioned, Meghan’s concerns don’t appear to be about marrying Harry himself, but about all that comes along with it. Simply put, she’ll be expected to trade the free-wheeling life of an American actress for the quiet, dignified, and regimented wife of a royal. And when she needs a break from it all, she can’t deal with her stress the way other British women do; rather, she needs to do it in secret.

“She can’t potter about on the High Street, attend gym classes, or jog around Hyde Park. Instead she is confined to yoga at home or visits to Kate and William in Apartment 1A.”

Besides developing a relationship with Kate, it appears that there’s another woman from whom Meghan has been taking advice on being a royal: none other than Camilla, wife of her soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles. It seems that being a royal requires you to learn on the go (Princess Diana once famously said “there is no manual”), and so Meghan has been going to Camilla for advice.

In other Meghan Markle news, it appears that the realities of politeness and decorum mean that she will soon be in the same room as some women she’d rather not be around: Prince Harry’s exes. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, is getting married soon, and of course, Meghan and Harry are invited. Also invited are some of Eugenie’s friends, at least one of whom, Cressida Bonas, has dated Harry. The source says that Meghan is not bothered by this and is actually looking forward to meeting Harry’s exes.