Kim Kardashian Shares Bizarre Gothic Latex Photoshoot That Was Almost Her Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian confused fans when revealed a gothic inspired latex photoshoot was for a Christmas card.

Kim Kardashian and her famous family’s 2015 Christmas card was almost very different. The star revealed on social media this week that she and her fellow Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars almost utilized a theme that’s not exactly festive for their 2015 card, which included gothic hair and makeup and skin-tight latex outfits.

Kardashian revealed this week that the original idea for the Kardashian’s past Christmas card was very different than the dressed down white T-Shirt and jeans photo they ended up showing off to the world two years ago after a fan tweeted her a photo from the original shoot.

Kardashian fan @narcicismo shared a behind the scenes photo from the shoot on social media, which showed Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian decked out dark hair and makeup and tight rubber bodysuits and was originally shared on social media by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars in 2015.

While Kim’s outfit featured a serious plunge to show off her cleavage, Kourtney’s outfit was also made of black rubber and featured sparkly embellishments across the top.

The fan then tweeted Kim asking what happened to the photoshoot, as the official photos are still yet to surface online months after the image first hit the web two years ago.

“What happened with this photoshoot?” the Twitter user asked. “I really loved the gothic vibes.”

Kardashian than replied to the fan, confirming that the very non-festive shoot could actually have been the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s Christmas card that year.

“This was going to be our Christmas card with the whole family,” Kim responded to the fan on the social media site, “but we went with the all kids pic instead.” She then revealed that she would be posting the official photo on her app.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Understandably, fans were a little confused by Kim’s confession that the gothic inspired shoot could have actually been used for the family’s Christmas card, with many joking that it looked more like a Halloween photo.

“Christmas Card? Are you sure it wasn’t a Halloween Card?” one fan tweeted alongside a crying laughing emoji, while another responded, “Lmfao really?! Lord just when I thought the Christmas card couldn’t have gotten any worse….”

“That seemed to me more like a Halloween costume than a Christmas card photo,” a third said following Kim’s confession on social media.

DAY 25 ???? Merry Christmas!! A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:02am PST

As fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars will already know, the famous family ended up going in completely the opposite direction for their 2017 Christmas card.

Instead of adopting the bizarre gothic theme for the holiday, they chose something a little more wholesome for their latest card when compared to the idea Kim had a few years ago.

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner gave fans a look at the final product over the festive period, which showed all the Kardashian/Jenner family – minus Kylie Jenner who was still pregnant with her first child, Stormi, and reclusive brother Rob Kardashian – posing with their kids in plain white T-Shirts and blue jeans by a Christmas tree.