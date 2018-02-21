Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Should Trade Dez Bryant To Seattle Seahawks For Earl Thomas, Reports ‘Sport DFW’

Carl Daley of Sports DFW discussed why trading Dez Bryant for Earl Thomas makes sense for the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks will have tough decisions to make this summer. Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant appears unwilling to take a pay cut, while Seahawks safety Earl Thomas might hold out if he fails to get a new deal before the 2018 NFL season.

According to Carl Daley of Sports DFW, the Seahawks and the Cowboys should talk to each other about a possible solution to their respective problems. Daley believes that the Cowboys should trade Bryant to the Seahawks in exchange for Thomas, saying that the deal will benefit both teams in the long run.

The Cowboys, who are looking to improve from their 9-7 finish last season, are in need for a new safety for next season. Daley said that Thomas will immediately solve a lot of issues for the Cowboys. His arrival will give Dallas the option to play Byron Jones as cornerback alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Jordan Lewis.

Commitment will not be an issue for the Cowboys because Thomas has made it no secret that he wants to play for the Cowboys. Brady Henderson of ESPN reported in December that Thomas reached out to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The 28-year-old admitted that he told Garrett to get him when he becomes available.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

On the other hand, Daley is also convinced that the Bryant-Thomas trade will help the Seahawks. He pointed out that Bryant will bring a “new dynamic to the Seahawks offense” next season. He could become more effective playing alongside Doug Baldwin, and will eventually be the “most physical receiver” for Seattle.

Bryant’s future in Dallas is surrounded by a lot of question marks after having another sub-par season for the Cowboys. Dallas can ask the 29-year-old to take a pay cut, but it remains to be seen whether or not the former Oklahoma State standout will be open to getting a lower salary.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys can also release Bryant to save $8 million. On the other hand, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes that cutting Bryant will be a huge mistake for Dallas. Irvin said on The Dan Patrick Show that it will be hard for the Cowboys to find a top receiver again if they move on from the eight-year veteran.

However, Daley is still convinced that Dallas should trade Bryant for Thomas to address their need for a starting safety. And if they land Thomas, the Cowboys can focus on adding a wide receiver either through free agency or the 2018 NFL Draft, where they will pick 19th in the first round.