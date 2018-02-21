‘Double Lover’ From Cannes Favorite François Ozon Makes ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Look Tame

The sensual Hitchcockian thriller includes scenes that feature revealing close-ups, a three-some, a four-some with twins, and the use of a strap-on

French filmmaker Francois Ozon recently screened his new film Double Lover for A-list celebrities in New York, and the movie makes the Fifty Shades trilogy look G-rated. The sensual Hitchcockian thriller includes scenes that feature revealing close-ups, a three-some, a four-some with twins, and the use of a strap-on.

According to Page Six, the Cinema Society screening and the after-party at dinner club Omar’s included Jake Gyllenhaal, Liev Schreiber, Gina Gershon, Catherine Malandrino, Jane Holzer, and Helena Christensen.

As Ozon introduced the psycho-sexual thriller to the audience, he told them his movie proves that the French are big fans of sex.

“The only thing I can say is that I know for American people, the French are obsessed with sex, and I’m sorry to tell you, but it’s true and I think we will prove it tonight and I hope you will have fun with it,” said Ozon.

The movie reportedly leaves nothing to the imagination, but yet it keeps the audience guessing until the very end.

The premiere took place at the newly-remodeled Quad Cinema, and the space-age screening room looks like something out of a science fiction movie. But, even though the audience sat in plush seats, many quickly became uncomfortable.

Jacqueline Bisset, Jeremie Renier, director Francois Ozon and Marine Vacth attend “Amant Double (L’Amant Double’)” Red Carpet Arrivals during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Joyce Carol Oates’ Lives of the Twins inspired the script that unapologetically takes viewers down a rabbit hole where the lead character, Chloe (played by Marine Vacth), explores her sexuality with her therapist (played by Jeremie Renier) in a variety of different ways. But eventually, she realizes he is concealing part of his identity.

Vacth, who wore Chanel to the event, gushed about getting the chance to work with Ozon, saying that she was excited about the script because it allowed her to try new and different things.

Gyllenhaal also seemed to enjoy the movie and spent over an hour talking to Vacth at the party at Omar’s. The members-only club featured lemongrass apple vodka, gourmet truffle popcorn, and beef sliders.

Double Lover originally premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival back in May and received generally positive reviews from critics.

One said nothing is what it seems in the erotic thriller and anything could happen, adding that everything is a little ridiculous and audiences will ask themselves what they are looking at right from the opening scene of the film.

Double Lover (aka L’Amant Double) opened in select theaters on Valentine’s Day.