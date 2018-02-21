Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George’s Fascination For ‘Coco’

Prince George's current favorite is Pixar's award-winning film about death and unconditional love.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who’s still fondly referred to as Kate Middleton, told the director of Coco himself that Prince George adores the film. Kate and Prince William were guests of honor at last Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

According to MailOnline, the expectant mother told Lee Unkrich that George is passionate about films and some of his favorites include Coco as well as Paddington. She credits her husband for influencing their son’s penchant for movies.

Coco follows the adventures of 12-year-old Miguel who aspires to be a musician despite his clan’s aversion to music. He ends up in the Land of the Dead where he meets the “souls” of loved ones who have long departed them.

Apart from winning the Best Animated Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes 2018, Disney and Pixar’s creation, which features Mexican characters, also claimed the BAFTA title for Best Animation Film. Its director told Variety that it’s significant to create films that have non-white characters because “marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong.”

To strengthen Coco’s connection to Mexican culture, Pixar enlisted various groups from the Latino community including playwrights, media executives, and even politicians.

While Coco has captured the hearts of many including George, William and Kate are still trying to limit their children’s exposure to gadgets. The couple reportedly aims to raise George and Charlotte in an “unplugged” environment which means that most electronic devices, particularly iPads, are prohibited in their house.

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination,” said a source to Us Weekly.

Read More: Forget Milk Cartons, Prince George’s School Menu Is As Fancy As It Can Get

Their determination to raise children who aren’t “royally spoiled” is likewise the reason behind the family’s rule on Christmas gifts. Without a doubt, George and Charlotte are inundated with presents during the festive season, but William and Kate are both “extremely careful” because they believe that “receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the 2018 BAFTA on February 18, 2018. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that the children don’t get to open everything because some will head straight to the Royal Household for safekeeping while many are discreetly donated to different organizations and toy banks.