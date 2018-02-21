Adam Levine Allegedly Offered Huge Bonus Not To Quit ‘The Voice’, Reports Radar Online

Adam Levine has reportedly been offered $500,000 to stick around as a coach on 'The Voice' after Season 14, according to 'Radar Online.'

Adam Levine has allegedly been offered a half a million-dollar bonus by NBC higher ups to stick around on The Voice beyond Season 14, according to a new report by Radar Online. The outlet is claiming that executives are supposedly worried that Adam may ask to take at least one season off following the next round of shows in order to focus more on his family, and have offered him a huge bonus check to stick around a little longer.

According to the site’s latest report, Levine has been feeling a little pressure to spend more time at home after his wife Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Geo, last week.

“Naturally, he wants to be with his wife and his baby girl for the first week of her life and really would like to be there for the first year,” the site’s source claimed of the Maroon 5 singer, claiming that NBC executives had supposedly offered him a bonus of $500,000 to stay with The Voice.

“At this point, it is not about the money for him and he just really wants a break,” the insider then continued of the “She Will Be Loved” singer, who’s now a father of two.

But while Adam is already locked down for the entirety of Season 14 – which will debut on February 26 and end with the live shows in the spring – the site is claiming that he’s not yet decided what he wants to do after the next series of shows ends.

“As of right now, he has not made any formal decision as everything is just kind of happening at once,” the source said of whether or not Levine will be back again for Season 15. “It is really quite tense though and the execs are freaking out.”

Levine – who alongside Blake Shelton has been the show’s only consistent coach since it began in 2011 – hasn’t commented on the reports, though it has been alleged for a while now that the star may be looking to cut down his screen time on The Voice.

In April 2017, TMZ claimed that Adam was considering only appearing on one season a year rather than the two he’s done since the show first began, though he appeared to deny that in an interview with Yahoo Music’s Reality Rocks and instead said that when he feels it’s time to go he’ll leave his red spinning chair forever.

“I will tell you this much: I will never take a season off,” Levine said last year when asked about potentially quitting The Voice. “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.”

The latest report comes shortly after Radar Online alleged that both Blake and Adam had been offered a huge bonus to continue on as coaches for the foreseeable future.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The site alleged earlier this month that producers were worried Levine and Shelton could be thinking of quitting or taking a season or two off after seven consecutive years with the NBC series, and claimed that the higher ups had allegedly offered them $5 million each on their salaries to sign on until 2019.

“They are literally begging them to stay because they fear that losing them would cause ratings to plummet” claimed the outlet’s The Voice insider, though neither confirmed the report.

Season 14 of The Voice – with Adam, Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys as coaches – will premiere with a two-hour special episode on February 26.