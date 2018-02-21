‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Prequel And Sequel Confirmed, Which Members Of SAMCRO Could Appear?

The prequel, 'The First 9,' will focus on Jax Teller's father and the founding members of SAMCRO, leaving plenty of room for cameos.

It’s official. Kurt Sutter is working on a Sons of Anarchy prequel as well as a possible sequel on top of his upcoming spin-off, Mayans MC. The prequel is still in the early developments stage, but Sutter recently gave us a pretty good idea of how it might look, including which Sons of Anarchy alum might have cameos in the prequel.

According to Digital Spy, Sutter revealed that he wants to create four chapters in the Sons of Anarchy world. Sons of Anarchy was chapter one while Mayans MC is the second. If the spin-off fairs well in the ratings department, Sutter wants to produce a prequel followed by another sequel.

In the prequel – tentatively titled The First 9 – the Sons of Anarchy creator wants to explore the founding of SAMCRO by looking at Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) father, John Teller, and the rest of the founding members of the club.

“The First 9 – it would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America, and ideally to do each episode have a new member join but end it at the end of that so that maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born,” Sutter explained. “I don’t want to step on the mythology that we know, but we kind of lay track to the beginning and then stop.”

The sequel, meanwhile, would pick up long after the events in Sons of Anarchy and focus on Jax’s two sons, Abel and Thomas, and how they come to terms with their father’s legacy.

Sunday rides A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:41am PST

In both the prequel and the sequel, there are plenty of opportunities to see a few familiar faces return to the Sons of Anarchy world. Which actors might be back in action for one more ride?

The only confirmed Sons of Anarchy star that will be back in action is Emilio Rivera, who played Mayans president Marcus Alvarez. Rivera will grace the small screens in Mayans MC, though his involvement in the prequel and sequel remain unknown.

Other popular characters that made it out alive after Season 7 of Sons of Anarchy include Tig (Kim Coates), Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), Happy (David Labrava), Chucky (Michael Ornstein), Wendy (Drea de Matteo), and Nero (Jimmy Smits).

Any one of these characters could have cameos in Mayans MC, the prequel, and the sequel, with even more being available for the prequel. But that doesn’t mean we’ll see them back in action anytime soon.

Sutter has been adamant about not mixing the show’s mythologies, which could mean fewer crossovers than fans are hoping for. Even still, we should see a few Sons of Anarchy alums before it’s all over, especially considering the popularity of the original series.

Production for the first season of Mayans MC is currently underway. FX has already ordered a full season of the spin-off, which is expected to premiere sometime this fall.

No word on when Kurt Sutter will start working on the Sons of Anarchy prequel.