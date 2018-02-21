‘Daylight Savings Time 2018’ Wins — Daylight Saving Time Is Near With ‘When Do Clocks Change’ Search On Rise

Google Trend data indicates that more people are searching for 'Daylight Savings Time 2018' than 'Daylight Saving Time 2018' on Google over the last few weeks.

The term “Daylight Savings Time” has gained steam over the past few years with that one little “s” on the end of “savings” changing the original “Daylight Saving Time” to a term that rolls off the tongue a bit easier. Daylight is lighting up your afternoons for a little while longer each day and many are not experiencing a commute home from work in the dark like they were in the dead of winter. So this usually means Daylight Saving Time is on the way.

The clock changes twice a year with the Daylight Saving Time program with a specific start time and a finish time each year. Those two days are the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November, with that second Sunday in March just around the corner.

Daylight Savings Time start date this year happens to fall on Sunday, March 11, at 2 a.m. for 2018. This means you spring your clock ahead one hour and lose an hour of sleep on Sunday morning, which Country Living reminds you.

It will end on the first Sunday in November, which happens to be November 4 for 2018, according to Time and Date.

InspiringMoments / Shutterstock

People are already sensing the time change is near, which is evident with a quick look at the Google Trends for a search of “Daylight Saving Time 2018.” The graph shows that search is rising over the last 30 days, with a spike appearing late in the last few weeks right before the past few weekends.

Another interesting tidbit is the change in the Daylight Saving Time search. When you enter both “Daylight Saving Time 2018” and “Daylight Savings Time 2018” into the app, the search that wins out is “Daylight Savings Time” with that one little addition of an “s” on the end of saving. You can view that graph here. “When Do Clocks Change” is also a popular search according to the data on Google Trends and that graph is going up a little more as each week passes by. Still, the “Daylight Savings Time 2018” with that “s” is searched more than that question.

From the quick glance at the graph, it is easy to see that it is a significant difference when it comes to the term people are searching for and it appears that Daylight Savings Time with an “s” wins out. There are theories offered as to why people tend to use the word “savings” in lieu of “saving” when it comes to the Daylight Saving Time topic.

According to Dictionary.com, the term Daylight Saving Time is correct, but Daylight Savings Time has been used so often that it is now “acceptable.” In another article by Time and Date, they suggest that “s” was added to saving over time because the word “savings” is more often used in our daily vocabulary, such as “savings account.” People most likely change the word “savings” because it rolls off the tongue easier due to the use of the word in the daily vocabulary, suggest Time and Date.