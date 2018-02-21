Lisa Vanderpump Better Watch Out! This Unwanted ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Plans On Crashing Her New Tom Tom Bar

Kristen Doute may have secret plans to rejoin the Vanderpump empire.

The fifth season of Vanderpump Rules ended last summer with talk of a new business venture between Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz – a new bar called Tom Tom. Ever since then, information on the project has been hard to come by, but there is one person who is ready to work there, and that’s former SUR employee, Kristen Doute. Can she convince Vanderpump and the Tom’s to give her a chance?

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Doute believes she has a chance if she persuades Vanderpump first and then Sandoval. But when it comes to Schwartz, she says he is a pushover.

Vanderpump fired Doute from SUR in season three after a string of bad behavior, including telling a manager to “suck a d**k.” She admits that she should have quit before she got fired, but she will never stop going to SUR because that is her favorite restaurant.

Because she is at the restaurant so much, she says it has given Vanderpump the opportunity to see how much she has matured, and she is starting to give an inch.

Doute’s growth is partly the result of the 35-year-old finding her passion – her vegetarian lifestyle blog, Vegiholic. She said she hopes that the site will bring her and Vanderpump back together.

“I think my favorite thing to film this past summer is when they decided to kinda look into my blog,” she shares. “I have, like, a little dinner party, like, a four-course dinner and tasting menu. Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] actually come to my house, which is so crazy, so bizarre.”

Tom Tom is expected to open at some point in the next year, but Schwartz and Sandoval are keeping quiet about their plans for the bar. The last official word about the project came back in August when TMZ reported that it was, in fact, happening and would likely open its doors on the same West Hollywood block as SUR and PUMP.

There was also a rumor that it would open last November, around the same time the current season of Vanderpump Rules premiered. But, that didn’t happen, and there is no update on the location of the bar and when it will open.

It is possible that they are keeping the information on the down low so that they can share it in some way on the show and they don’t want to ruin secrets of the current season.

Fans may not have an official opening date yet, but the show will surely address the issue at some point and give some answers.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Monday nights and catch Lisa Vanderpump on new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tuesday nights, both on Bravo.