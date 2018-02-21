49ers Rumors: Marcus Peters A Good Fit For San Francisco, Reports ‘Niners Wire’

The San Francisco 49ers need to acquire a cornerback, and Chris Biderman of 'Niners Wire' believes they should pursue a trade for Marcus Peters.

The San Francisco 49ers look determined to make a big splash this summer after securing a long-term deal with their new face of the franchise, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With their quarterback position secured, the 49ers are expected to fill position needs in the offseason.

San Francisco badly needs a cornerback, and they will have plenty of options in the coming months. According to Chris Biderman of Niners Wire, the 49ers should keep an eye on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. The 25-year-old corner might eventually become available for San Francisco this summer.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Peters might wear a different uniform next season. The Chiefs might give up on the three-year veteran due to his undesirable behavior. He once tried to get himself ejected in a game and clashed with a coach. The incidents led to a suspension, and Florio said it could be the “last straw” for Kansas.

Biderman said that the 49ers should place Peters on their radar if the Chiefs are really looking to move the former Washington standout. He might eventually turn out to be a bad fit in terms of team chemistry, but Biderman is convinced that trading for Peters is “a risk worth looking into” in the offseason.

The 49ers will be linked to veteran free agents like Malcolm Butler and Trumaine Johnson, but Biderman pointed out that Peters will be an extremely cheaper option for San Francisco. He holds a cap hit of $3 million for next season and could be worth $9.5 million in 2019. Trading for Peters will help the 49ers save more cap room to address other position needs.

Matt Barrows of Sacramento Bee believes that the 49ers are “at least looking” into the possibility of acquiring Peters if he is really on the trading block. He said that the 49ers were high on Peters during the 2015 NFL Draft, and was one of their last two choices before they used their first-round pick to select Arik Armstead.

Barrows added that the trading for the California native makes sense despite the potential effect on team chemistry. He pointed out that Peters is “an excellent scheme fit” and will immediately fill a position need for San Francisco next season. To acquire Peters in a trade, the 49ers might be forced to send at least a second-round pick to the Chiefs. His value might go down, though, if there will be no significant interest on the trade market.