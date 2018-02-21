Carrie Underwood Steps Out For Family Outing After Getting 40 To 50 Stitches In Her Face

Carrie Underwood was photographed out and about following her nasty fall last year.

Carrie Underwood stepped out for a rare appearance following a nasty fall that left her with a broken wrist and multiple stitches to her face back in November. Though Carrie’s mainly been staying under the radar over the past few months, one social media user spotted the star out with her husband and son over the weekend as they enjoyed dinner together.

Twitter user Lynn Walters shared a photo showing Carrie, her husband Mike Fisher, and their almost 3-year-old son dining out together at a restaurant, where they appeared to be grabbing a meal with friends.

Underwood’s face wasn’t visible in the photo the social media user posted, though Mike could be seen turning towards the country star while her son, who will turn 3-years-old on February 27, sat to her left.

Walters explained in the caption that she didn’t want to disturb the singer during her family day out, so didn’t ask for a photo with Carrie.

The star has mainly hidden her face since confirming in a blog post on New Year’s Eve that the 40 to 50 stitches she received may leave her face looking just a little different.

The Twitter user explained that she was out to brunch in Nashville on February 18 when Underwood and Fisher entered the restaurant.

Enjoyed church service at Crosspoint in Nashville this morning & getting to see @anniefdowns & then on to brunch & Carrie Underwood & family came in and sat behind us… didn't want to bother her family time so didn't ask for pic! Lol pic.twitter.com/PdZ3wl1hZy — Lynn Walters (@LynnWal3) February 18, 2018

“Carrie Underwood & family came in and sat behind us… didn’t want to bother her family time so didn’t ask for pic! Lol,” she tweeted.

It’s likely that the couple were enjoying dinner together either before or after taking little Isaiah to see Disney Live at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The star left a comment on Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott’s Instagram page after the singer – who welcomed identical twin girls into the world just last month – revealed that she was attending the show with her 4-year-old daughter Eisele on February 18.

Sharing the hilarious photo showing her pumping as she made her way back from the show, Carrie commented on the singer’s photo, “Ha ha. Which show were you at? We went to the 12 o’clock!”

Underwood is yet to fully unveil her face to the world following her accident last year, though she has shared glimpses at how she’s healing on social media. The latest sighting of the star also proves that she’s now getting back to normal following her injuries.

After being spotted at the gym by Below Deck star Adrienne Gang in mid-December, Underwood shared a photo of her face partially covered by a scarf from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure range from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She then shared photos of herself, Mike, and Isaiah all working out together at home just last week, though her face was turned away from the camera to look at the youngster as he showed his mom his adorable workout moves.

Underwood is currently in the studio working on her sixth studio album, but only has one concert scheduled so far this year.

The singer is currently only scheduled to perform at WE Fest in Minnesota in early August, which could potentially mark her first big appearance since her 2017 fall, meaning fans may have to wait a little while longer to see Carrie back on stage.