Matt LeBlanc Speaks Out On Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux’s Split

Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' co-star Matt LeBlanc is commenting on her recent split from Justin Theroux after 2-years of marriage.

Jennifer Aniston’s former Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc is speaking out about her split from husband Justin Theroux. The actor – who starred alongside Jennifer on the hugely popular sitcom for 10 years between 1994 and 2004 – was asked about his former co-worker in a new interview, where he admitted that he thinks the star will be “okay.”

Matt gave his two cents regarding Aniston and Theroux’s separation, which they announced in a joint statement last week, admitting that he although he hasn’t spoken to her about the split, he’s “sure” that she’s doing okay following the news.

“I haven’t spoken to Jennifer about it but I’m sure she’s doing okay right now,” Matt, who famously played Joey Tribbiani in the sitcom and now hosts motoring show Top Gear, told The Sun this week when asked about his former Friends co-star in the wake of her split news.

He then added that he knows Aniston can take care of herself amid her sad split, adding, “She’s a big girl.”

Notably, Aniston caused quite a stir with Friends fans when she married Theroux back in 2015 as she famously left her male co-stars off the guest list for her nuptials.

Matt confirmed that he didn’t get an invite to Jennifer and Justin’s 2015 wedding, but would have attended if he’d been invited.

Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

“If she wanted me there, I would have been there… I wasn’t invited. So what can you do?” Matt told People two years ago, admitting that he also didn’t attend her wedding with Brad Pitt in 2000 due to work commitments, though he was invited.

The outlet also confirmed at the time that Matthew Perry (who played Chandler Bing) wasn’t invited to attend her wedding with Justin either, though both Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) were both present.

David Schwimmer, who portrayed her character Rachel Green’s on/off love Ross Geller, was also absent when Aniston tied the knot for the second time, though it’s not clear if he was invited to the big event or if he was snubbed like LeBlanc and Perry.

Matt is the first of Jennifer’s Friends co-stars to speak about her impending divorce, though E! News reported that the actress was spotted with Courteney Cox – who Jennifer grew famously close to and remained close friends with even after Friends wrapped 14 years ago – earlier this month as she celebrated her birthday.

Though Theroux was nowhere to be found as she celebrated with her girlfriends, the site reported that Courteney threw her friend a “low-key” birthday party at her Malibu home.

Aniston’s manager Aleen Keshishian shared a photo from the event on Instagram.

Though Jennifer and Justin only announced their split last week, the outlet confirmed in a statement that they actually decided to call it quits late last year which is likely why Theroux wasn’t in attendance as she celebrated turning 49-years-old.

The couple confirmed their separation in a joint statement, calling their decision to end their marriage after two years “mutual and lovingly made,” per Entertainment Tonight Canada.