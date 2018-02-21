‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: HOH Makes Nominations, Aftermath Reveals One Player Laughed During Ceremony

‘CBB US’ live feeds featured a tense HOH talking about one nominated houseguest who found the nomination oddly amusing.

Live feed spoilers have revealed that the current Celebrity Big Brother Head of Household (HOH) has chosen two houseguests to sit on the eviction chopping block. Following the nomination ceremony, there was talk amongst CBB US cast members about the meeting and how one of the nominees was laughing, presumably about being nominated.

It was determined via live feeds that Mark McGrath took home the title of BBCeleb HOH Monday night. He had discussed his potential nominations with Ross Mathews earlier, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that his decision became official.

At around 4:30 p.m. CBB US house time, the live feeds went dark so the nomination ceremony could take place. The live feeds did not return a little over an hour later at about 5:37 p.m., according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates, when Mark could be heard talking about Brandi Glanville laughing during the nomination event.

It should be noted that Mark nominated Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cast mates Brandi and Ariadna Gutierrez for eviction.

On live feeds, Mark looked extremely tense, walking back and forth as his fellow Celebrity Big Brother cast members indulged in Doritos. Marissa Jaret Winokur offered him some “orange food,” so he began to nervously shove Doritos into his mouth.

After telling Omarosa that if she had interrupted his speech during the ceremony as she has done to other HOHs, he would have been unable to speak and fallen to the floor in a panic, he turned to speak to Brandi. He said about the nomination meeting, “Brandi was laughing… the whole time…” He added while looking at Brandi, “It is funny, it’s funny…” but wanted her to understand nominations are also very “stressful.” Mark called the entire situation a “double whammy.”

Ross could be heard on live feeds chiming in with, “Awkward.”

Mark responded with, “Super awkward.” He continued by noting that being the CBB US HOH and having to nominate fellow players means “you have to tell someone you really like why you don’t like them,” something he called “very difficult.”

This week, Celebrity Big Brother includes episodes airing Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with the finale airing Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother After Dark airs on PoP TV on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, and Friday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

