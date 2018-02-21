Ohio Student Shoots Self In Middle School Bathroom, Authorities Say

A 7th-grader self-inflicted a gunshot wound inside the school's bathroom, 'The Washington Post' reports.

Just over a week after the deadly Florida school shooting, another gun violence took place, this time, in an Ohio middle school.

According to The Washington Post, a seventh-grade student, whose name has been withheld, was rushed to the hospital after allegedly shooting himself in the Jackson Memorial Middle School’s boys’ bathroom.

Authorities revealed that on Tuesday, the male student arrived at the school by bus and went directly to the bathroom just before 8:00 a.m. There, he allegedly took out a .22 caliber rifle and shot himself.

The incident immediately prompted officials to send the school into lockdown. And while the student himself was the one carrying the gun, police have not confirmed if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Interestingly, authorities also discovered a “distraction device” in the student’s bag. However, Jackson Township Sheriff Mark Brink clarified that the said device was not an explosive or anything that could harm others.

Apparently, it was something that could have produced smoke or a loud bang, intended to be used to fool or confuse first responders.

“It is not a bomb, I can tell you that; (it’s) something you could distract people with for whatever reason.”

Brink also dismissed earlier reports that the student possessed a Molotov cocktail. It remains unclear how the boy brought the gun to school undetected or if anybody else may have been involved.

'ALL THE STUDENTS … ARE SAFE': Parents wait outside a Jackson Township, Ohio, school to reunite with children after a 7th grade student was transported to the hospital, found inside a bathroom with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/vNRb0sxId7 pic.twitter.com/Ttnd7NOFLB — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 20, 2018

Police noted that no other students were injured in the latest shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

Meanwhile, the shooting incident also resulted in the early dismissal of students and canceled afternoon activities. Worried parents also rushed to the school to pick up their children after a notice was sent out about the shooting.

Nearby schools were also affected by the incident. According to the outlet, four elementary schools in Massillon were closed shortly after the shooting.

Students mourn the victims of Florida school shooting carried out by Nikolas Cruz. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

On Valentine’s Day, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz carried out one of the deadliest shootouts in Florida. The troubled teenager opened fire at his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17.

The suspect, who recently appeared in court, claimed that he has been hearing “demonic voices” in his head, instructing him to pull off the horrible massacre. Reports revealed that Cruz has been suffering from psychological problems, depression, and autism, which could possibly cause the alleged demon voices in his head.

The teenage gunman is now facing 17 counts of premeditated murder.